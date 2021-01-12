Speaking out: No upside to giving insurance corporations a pass

There’s a whole list of “thems” you could fit into the “can’t live with them, can’t live without them” catch phrase.
Among them -- insurance companies.
You can’t drive a car without insurance, or own a house, and when you need that coverage you’re more than tickled to have it. But who among us hasn’t been frustrated trying to get through to corporate offices in New York or New Jersey or Connecticut?
Thank goodness we often have local agents to help us weave through the corporate bureaucracy.
Those insurance companies pull millions and millions of dollars out of North Dakota, aggregating them in East Coast high rise office buildings where corporate executives, despite what they suggest in repeated TV commercials featuring Flo and Aaron Rogers and a gecko, see a Chevy driver in Mandan and a homeowner in Bismarck as numbers that contribute to a bottom line.
That’s fine. It’s their business. If you provide a service, you deserve to be paid for it.
One thing we ask in return is that those companies be open, at least in a general, cursory way, about their financial condition.
They do that by complying with a law that requires them to annually publish in North Dakota newspapers a statement of their financial condition, providing the transparency that allows residents access to information about the companies that provide them with insurance.
When they do that, they return back to the state a tiny portion of the millions that they extract in premiums.
There are now, however, those among us who want to give the insurance companies a pass on the transparency and on the token expense that it costs them.
House Bill 1062, proposed by the state insurance commissioner and discussed this week in the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee, would remove the requirement for insurance companies to publish statements of their financial condition. Instead, the commissioner would post them on the agency’s website.
When’s the last time you browsed the insurance department’s website?
When’s the last time you browsed through the pages of a local newspaper?
Recent research by the North Dakota Newspaper Association reveals that 86% of North Dakota adults regularly read a local newspaper, and most of them at least sometimes read public notices published in the paper.
This bill would effectively hide information about insurance companies that make money in our state.
Worse, it would create a financial hit to communities across the state.
Collectively, these companies spend more than $650,000 a year to publish their statements. It’s a negligible amount for them. But it’s a significant amount for local newspapers, which use their share to pay local employees and taxes and more.
These dollars, most of them coming in from out of state, turn over repeatedly on our main streets and in our communities. In some places, they may even provide the margin that determines whether a small newspaper can continue to serve its community.
Honestly, for North Dakota there is no upside to this legislation. Insurance companies aren’t even clamoring for it, because their savings would be so minuscule as to be unnoticed.
The downside is the loss of transparency and the economic hit on Main Street.
North Dakota legislators ought to see this proposal for what it is -- a solution in search of a problem, because there is no problem in sight.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, recently retired as executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.