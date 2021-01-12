Speaking out: No upside to giving insurance corporations a pass

There’s a whole list of “thems” you could fit into the “can’t live with them, can’t live without them” catch phrase.

Among them -- insurance companies.

You can’t drive a car without insurance, or own a house, and when you need that coverage you’re more than tickled to have it. But who among us hasn’t been frustrated trying to get through to corporate offices in New York or New Jersey or Connecticut?

Thank goodness we often have local agents to help us weave through the corporate bureaucracy.

Those insurance companies pull millions and millions of dollars out of North Dakota, aggregating them in East Coast high rise office buildings where corporate executives, despite what they suggest in repeated TV commercials featuring Flo and Aaron Rogers and a gecko, see a Chevy driver in Mandan and a homeowner in Bismarck as numbers that contribute to a bottom line.

That’s fine. It’s their business. If you provide a service, you deserve to be paid for it.

One thing we ask in return is that those companies be open, at least in a general, cursory way, about their financial condition.