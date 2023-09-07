A few weeks ago, a young woman took to social media to share her experience and warn others about a situation at a local gym. She shared that an employee of the gym had been obsessively harassing her for quite some time. (There is more to the story, but it has been and will continue to be reported by local media.)

Aside from the young woman’s written account, she posted a screen-recorded video of the plethora of messages the man sent her on social media, with none of the messages generating a response from her. As part of the written account, the young woman said, “I should’ve blocked him but I had to see this man every day at the gym and didn’t want to cause any problems.” That was a sentiment I resonated with all too well, and I think many others can too.

As young girls, many of us are taught to be nice, to smile, to calm down. We are taught that society likes nice girls — girls who take care of other people’s needs before their own, girls who do what is asked of them, girls who do not cause problems. In turn, being a nice girl often means allowing others to treat us poorly or make us uncomfortable. We do not want to cause problems or speak up out of fears of being seen as overreacting, dramatic or rude.

This notion of being a nice girl means we sacrifice our comfort for the feelings of others. In return, others can easily be disrespectful and exploit the kindness they receive. The young woman’s experience with the gym employee is a more extreme example based on the alleged criminal conduct involved, but the underlying feelings are understood by many.

In my own life, I allowed verbal abuse from an estranged relative to continue for far too long, mostly because I felt bad for him. In turn, my mental health suffered and I felt like I was in too deep. At the advice of family and friends, I finally took a step back and realized I did not need to put up with certain things. I set boundaries and ultimately blocked all communication.

There is power in breaking free from people-pleasing and nice girl behavior. It instills heightened confidence and puts self-worth at the forefront. Overall, eliminating the nice girl tendencies is a healthy step forward in life.

I am not advocating anyone to stop being a kind person in general. I am advocating for people, especially young women, to break their “nice girl” tendencies and stop sacrificing their feelings of safety and comfort. No matter how guilty, awkward, or rude you may feel at any given moment, your mental and physical well-being is more important.

The young woman I mentioned at the beginning ended her social media post with the words, “Never feel obligated to be nice to someone who makes you feel uncomfortable.” That is the exact message everyone needs to be reminded of.