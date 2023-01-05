Speaking out: New year offers useful time for us to reflect

Everything that exists now is in some phase of its own life cycle. So it is with themes that structure North Dakota elections. I have worked for candidates seeking local and state government posts. I used those themes to help candidates get elected. I have been elected a few times myself to various positions. Each of those positions required addressing the important attributes of a candidate that would likely do well in that office.

Some themes I attempted to capture included the ability to not take yourself too seriously. Self-depreciating humor can go a long way. I knew politicians who were genuinely funny, often at their own expense.

Teamwork used to be a popular theme as well. Basketball was popular when I was young and I played the game a long time in adulthood. Coaches understood and taught teamwork. A selfish player, even if highly skilled, is not often the key to winning.

Honesty was another theme important to win elections. Since my dad’s birthday was the same as George Washington’s, we often had cherry pie to celebrate. George Washington had confessed that he chopped down the cherry tree. Later, Abraham Lincoln sought to burnish a reputation for honesty with self-depreciating humor. When accused of flip flopping on issues (being two-faced) Lincoln asked “do you think if I had two faces I would wear this one?”

Intelligence, sometimes portrayed as common sense, was a useful theme. The candidates that I knew, U.S. senators, Congressmen, governors, and state government officials were problem solvers. They knew how things worked and how to make things work. They were more than book smart, they had well deserved reputations for understanding things.

The political phrase for this next theme is constituency service, but I would call it compassion. I remember when Gordon Berg from Devils Lake was in the North Dakota Legislature. He frequently brought constituents their prescriptions from pharmacies in Bismarck. Once an indigent man approached Gov. George Sinner asking for help. The Highway Patrol interceded, but George said it was OK and gave the man all the money he had in his wallet. It was the Highway Patrol officer who told me.

Themes in recent years have dramatically changed. Jokes about the federal government “here to help you” have been around a long time. Beyond cynical humor, the theme now is government “is trying to destroy you.” The tragedy of gun violence and useful ways to ameliorate it is rephrased as the government trying to take away your gun.

The worldwide crisis of global warming is rephrased as the government attacking your way of life which might be mining coal. Useful worldwide solutions to combating the spread of nuclear weapons is portrayed as moral weakness. Getting more people healthcare is portrayed as a dangerous creeping socialism.

So powerful is this cynicism, an entire wing of the conservative political spectrum is running for government positions by hating government itself.

The new year provides a useful time to reflect. Look at our belief systems and examine their utility to us. Are my religious and political belief systems serving me well? Do they inspire me, provide meaning and purpose to my life? How do they make me feel about others? Do my belief systems make me feel warm and kind to others or bitter and hateful?

I don’t have all the answers (all though my kids would tell you otherwise). I still believe in intelligence, teamwork, honesty and compassion. I don’t know when those themes will return to prominence in our society, but I hope it will be soon.