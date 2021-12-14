Speaking out: New journalism, news literacy offer North Dakota a win-win

American journalism has taken a hit over the past decade or so.

It’s strange but true.

In the information era, when there are hundreds of ways to share information and millions of people sharing it, journalism has declined. Because, you see, there’s a clear difference between journalism and sharing information.

Journalism is reporting that is multi-sourced, vetted, and includes a variety of perspectives. It could be a report on something that has happened, such as a car accident or a school board meeting or a candidate debate.

It could also be original reporting, such as investigating changing property taxes or detailing the effects of drought on a state or community.

In any case, it is based on facts. Facts can include different viewpoints on an issue or a situation, and they can reflect various interpretations of their importance. Journalism, therefore, can provide the fact of what the Legislature did on tax relief, but also what the governor, the Republicans and the Democrats all think about what the Legislature did and how it will affect citizens.

So why in the information age has journalism taken a hit?

Because practicing journalism is expensive, and the information age has resulted in many of the revenues to those who practice it -- such as newspapers -- being diverted to information providers that don’t -- such as Google and Facebook and Twitter.

There’s a move on in North Dakota to replace some of the journalism that has been lost. A group of journalism advocates, including bankers and businessmen and educators and newspaper operators, has formed the nonprofit North Dakota News Cooperative.

As a nonprofit, this group is already raising funds through tax deductible gifts from foundations and trusts and corporations and people. The money will be used to pay journalists to create original journalistic reporting that will be made available for publication by local newspapers and other media in the state.

It is just now beginning the process of hiring a managing editor who will do original reporting while also providing some of the management of the reporting process.

So why is journalism important to bankers and businessmen and educators and newspaper operators?

The first reason can be found in what we have learned from academic studies that were conducted to try understand the impacts of declining journalism.

Because of those studies, we know that several things have happened in communities that have lost their local newspaper, and none of them is good.

One of them is a noticeable decline in civic engagement. Fewer people vote, fewer people run for public office, and fewer people keep up with what’s happening at city hall or the courthouse.

Another is that the cost of local government increases. Because there is no watchdog keeping an eye on local officials, the chance for official shenanigans increases. As a result, bids for professional services can increase, bonding costs can go up and taxes can increase to pay for those new costs.

There’s also a loss of community, that intrinsic quality that brings people together for the good of a group and its members, that unites people in common goals and values.

The news co-op will not provide local reporting on local communities, but it will provide stories of statewide significance that will be contextualized, and when appropriate, in-depth. The hope is that these stories will be as important to people in Crosby and Tioga as they are to residents of Bismarck and Fargo.

A second purpose of the news co-op will be to advance understanding of news literacy. That will be done by helping readers understand what went into reporting a story.

For example, people will see that the reporter called a source four times before making contact, that the source turned the reporter on to four other sources who each required four callbacks, that a couple of internet searches revealed pertinent information and resulted in calling a few other sources, and so on, and so on and so on.

That’s what vetted and multi-sourced means, and it’s important to differentiate that process and the veracity of the information it provides from information that someone shares on social media without checking any sources or verifying that it contains anything resembling truth.

The co-op anticipates providing news literacy education to both young students and aging adults.

With new journalism and enhanced understanding of news literacy, bankers and businessmen and educators and newspaper operators believe that only good things will result for the people of North Dakota.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

