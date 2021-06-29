Speaking out: Neurodiversity enriches our community

Despite the common threads in the experiences of neurodivergent members of our community, each person’s experience is unique. For instance, my husband has ADHD, and he is prone toward vivid and compelling mind-wandering. Meanwhile, some others with the same diagnosis can experience more hyperactivity than attention deficit. In my husband’s case, his neurodivergence also involves intense, unstoppable emotional empathy. The notion of neurodiversity encourages us to see his experience as a combination of strengths and challenges instead of just a “disorder.”

Many other North Dakotans of all ages, genders, races and ethnicities are neurodivergent as well. The diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder and ADHD were originally based on symptoms commonly seen in developing boys. Unfortunately, this has biased our nation’s understanding of autism and ADHD and has led many neurodivergent girls to escape notice. Many girls and women are neurodivergent, and some of them need accommodations and support. It’s key to embrace that neurodivergence can look different in female individuals, and to meet their needs too.