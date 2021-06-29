Speaking out: Neurodiversity enriches our community

According to Thomas Armstrong -- an author, speaker and educator with North Dakotan roots and a focus on human development -- the idea of “neurodiversity” offers a true shift in our understanding of the human mind.
Neurodiversity acknowledges the different ways humans experience learning, attention, emotion, sociability and more. In doing so, it encourages greater acceptance and inclusion of “neurodivergent” individuals, or those who do not demonstrate “neurotypical” (more widely accepted) cognition and personalities.
Neurodivergent people include those on the autism spectrum, those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and more. Importantly, this view celebrates such diversity as valuable. This stance remains controversial in some circles, but it also continues to gain popularity as more and more disability advocates embrace neurodiversity. Clinical diagnosis is necessary for insurance coverage of treatment and services, but framing neurodiversity as positive can reduce stigma.
“Instead of regarding large portions of the American public as suffering from deficit, disease, or dysfunction in their mental processing, neurodiversity suggests that we instead speak about differences in cognitive functioning,” Armstrong’s site Institute4Learning.com explains.
“Autism can come as an advantage in certain situations,” according to Freeman Peterson of Bismarck, an information technology professional who is on the autism spectrum. Peterson shares that folks on the spectrum “can excel in an area of expertise,” but he acknowledges the need for coping mechanisms and accommodations for neurodivergent people. Some settings are particularly challenging. Peterson highlights that for some, mentally filtering noise from the environment is a difficult task. “In fact, light can interfere with ability to hear in my case,” he recounts.
Despite the common threads in the experiences of neurodivergent members of our community, each person’s experience is unique. For instance, my husband has ADHD, and he is prone toward vivid and compelling mind-wandering. Meanwhile, some others with the same diagnosis can experience more hyperactivity than attention deficit. In my husband’s case, his neurodivergence also involves intense, unstoppable emotional empathy. The notion of neurodiversity encourages us to see his experience as a combination of strengths and challenges instead of just a “disorder.”
Many other North Dakotans of all ages, genders, races and ethnicities are neurodivergent as well. The diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder and ADHD were originally based on symptoms commonly seen in developing boys. Unfortunately, this has biased our nation’s understanding of autism and ADHD and has led many neurodivergent girls to escape notice. Many girls and women are neurodivergent, and some of them need accommodations and support. It’s key to embrace that neurodivergence can look different in female individuals, and to meet their needs too.
Sadly, we don’t always make our neurodivergent community members feel accepted. I hope that bringing more attention to neurodiversity can help all of us feel more inclusion and belonging. To get there, it’s key to foster acceptance of things we may not understand. For example, we may not understand someone’s need for “stimming,” or repetitive bodily movements used to process sensory input and more. However, we can and should trust that those who rely on stimming to regulate their mental state are addressing a real need. We may not share the same needs as others, but through empathy we can support diverse needs and build a warm and accepting community.
Ultimately, our neurodivergent neighbors offer us enlightening friendships, invigorating collaborations, and fresh perspectives every day. But how often are we ready to receive the gifts that neurodivergent North Dakotans offer our community? We can do a better job of appreciating the neurodiversity around us by seeing difference as an asset, rather than as mere dysfunction. For the benefit of us all, let’s welcome the enrichment that neurodiversity offers.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com