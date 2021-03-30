Speaking out: ND regresses with vote on equal rights

I’ve noticed a discrepancy with gas pumps. While completing the payment process, some screens instruct me to remove my debit card “quickly,” while others demand me to take my card out “rapidly.” Don’t ask me why, but I like the machines that say “quickly” much better. I can’t seem to figure out how to get my gas cap off correctly, but I know exactly which stations have my preferred vocabulary programmed into their system. For me, “rapidly” implies a sense of urgency which contradicts the act of stopping for gas. I can’t go anywhere with immediacy -- my tank is empty.
Recently, the North Dakota House of Representatives moved a specific vote through the legislative process quite rapidly. Which is odd, because the resolution they rushed was in response to a vote that took place in 1975.
The Equal Rights Amendment was first proposed by Alice Paul in 1923. It reads, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Pretty simple language. But it wasn’t until 1972 that Congress finally passed the ERA onto the states for ratification. You’ll notice, the fight for equality often moves in increments of decades. Equality is not quick. North Dakota ratified the amendment in 1975. In 1975, my parents were still in high school. That year my grandma was finally able to get a credit card in her own name.
The North Dakota Legislature passed a resolution in 2007 “encouraging a recommitment to the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in all states and final passage in Congress.” I was still a year away from being eligible to vote. I didn’t know anything about the ERA at the time. I just assumed that I had a constitutional guarantee of equality. And, like believing the blinking light on your dashboard gas gauge is just a suggestion, that assumption was very wrong.
I’ll leave constitutional scholars and the courts to handle arguments about the details of ratification and nullification and the validity of placing deadlines on amendments. Several states have put forth resolutions to nullify their previous votes in favor of the ERA — North Dakota attempted in 2017 (it failed in the Senate) and now in 2021, managed to wriggle Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 through both chambers, suspending three rules in order to fast-track the vote to the top of the calendar, and using only a voice vote to nullify our state’s affirmation of equal rights. We’ll never know which Phyllis Schlafly-wannabes voted against the ERA in the 21st century. What a way to celebrate Women’s History Month.
The actual consequences of this vote are opaque. There is movement on the federal level to move forward with full ratification. For now, I’m heartbroken to see North Dakota make such a show of blatant regression. I have female friends who know they are paid less than their less-qualified male colleagues. The risk of domestic violence increased during a year of lockdown. I don’t think it takes much at all to say “I believe in equality.” I think it takes integrity to ensure we create policies that protect and promote equality. I think it’s a dang shame to see our governing body finally remove an abusive legislator only to hastily remove language that would protect all of their constituents from gender discrimination.
Some say we’ve achieved gender equality and that the ERA is just ornamental. Even if that were true, why not update the Constitution to reflect that we believe in equality as a fundamental American idea? We’re always updating language to instruct people on how to conduct themselves and their debit cards. Perhaps the detractors of the ERA think that because we’re nearing the 100-year mark of the amendment’s initial introduction, the nullification-resolutions-for-show will hinder the progress that’s been made. The fight for equal rights may not move quickly or rapidly. But it is a movement that grows exponentially. The North Dakota House vote just adds some extra fuel.
