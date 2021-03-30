Speaking out: ND regresses with vote on equal rights

I’ve noticed a discrepancy with gas pumps. While completing the payment process, some screens instruct me to remove my debit card “quickly,” while others demand me to take my card out “rapidly.” Don’t ask me why, but I like the machines that say “quickly” much better. I can’t seem to figure out how to get my gas cap off correctly, but I know exactly which stations have my preferred vocabulary programmed into their system. For me, “rapidly” implies a sense of urgency which contradicts the act of stopping for gas. I can’t go anywhere with immediacy -- my tank is empty.

Recently, the North Dakota House of Representatives moved a specific vote through the legislative process quite rapidly. Which is odd, because the resolution they rushed was in response to a vote that took place in 1975.

The Equal Rights Amendment was first proposed by Alice Paul in 1923. It reads, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Pretty simple language. But it wasn’t until 1972 that Congress finally passed the ERA onto the states for ratification. You’ll notice, the fight for equality often moves in increments of decades. Equality is not quick. North Dakota ratified the amendment in 1975. In 1975, my parents were still in high school. That year my grandma was finally able to get a credit card in her own name.