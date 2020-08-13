Speaking out: ND House votes reveal at least 3 dimensions of ideology

While politics in Washington are losing nuance, North Dakotans play by their own rules. We may have only two political parties in the Legislature, but that fact conceals our political diversity. When it comes to state-level policy, I find that North Dakotan political ideology has at least three dimensions.
As mentioned in my column from March 29, 2019, ideology can be thought of as a “system of ideas and ideals, especially one which forms the basis of economic or political theory and policy.” Such systems don’t always fall on a simple left-to-right spectrum. I set out to demonstrate that point by studying the votes of North Dakota House Representatives from the 2017 legislative session. I used two data sources, namely, the 2017 scorecards of the progressive-leaning ND AFL-CIO and the conservative-leaning ND Watchdog Network.
You might think that the AFL-CIO and Watchdog Network scorecards would be redundant while in opposition, but that’s not true. Combining these scorecards, I identified 40 issues to analyze. As these organizations selected their top issues in 2017, they identified only two in common. They were on opposing sides of House Bill 1382, which recommended a “study of the feasibility and desirability of developing a school choice program.” Meanwhile, the AFL-CIO and the Watchdog Network were on the same side of Senate Bill 2135, which recommended an “initiated and referred measure study commission.” Both organizations support protecting the ballot initiative process from legislative interference. It’s clear from this information that progressives and conservatives don’t always disagree, but they do often differ on priorities.
Moving forward with legislators’ votes on these issues, I used a statistical method called factor analysis. This allowed me to identify if the votes fall on a simple left-right spectrum or on multiple dimensions of ideology. Ultimately, three robust dimensions emerged. I reviewed the issues that fell within each dimension and concluded the following. One dimension included many diverse issues ranging from the minimum wage to protections for LGBT North Dakotans. This first dimension seems to capture the mainstream political spectrum that ranges from progressive to conservative.
The second dimension seems to capture whether a legislator votes to limit bureaucracy. Representatives with high scores on this second dimension often supported deregulated “prosperity zones,” the elimination of extra-territorial zoning by cities, reduced corporate welfare, and more.
The third dimension dealt with education and gender. Representatives with high scores on this third dimension sought increased legislative control of education agencies and boards. They were usually also disinterested in requiring the Commission on the Status of Women to meet and report on gender inequity. Meanwhile, legislators with low scores on this dimension often supported the study of gender inequity. They also rejected increases in legislative control over education agencies/boards. It’s not entirely obvious why North Dakota’s education and gender issues should be entangled. Perhaps these issues are connected because women play key roles in education.
Visit TinyURL.com/ND-ideology to see a scatterplot of where each 2017 House rep falls on all three dimensions. Notably, the voting patterns of Reps. Marvin Nelson and Tracy Boe from District 9 stand apart from all other legislators. I think this reveals their ties to the historical Nonpartisan League, the third party that merged with the ND Democratic Party several decades ago.
Meanwhile, on the conservative side, the political diversity is striking. Even the Republican Party’s Bastiat Caucus leadership displays diversity. While Rep. Dan Ruby (District 5) and Rep. Ben Koppelman (District 16) vote similarly, Rep. Tom Kading (District 45) is more interested in limiting bureaucracy and less interested in legislative control over education.
Let’s resist the push from Washington to see only the political spectrum that national politicians have manufactured. There is strength in understanding our state’s political diversity. We’ll craft our best policies when we thoughtfully balance rather than erase our diverse viewpoints and priorities.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com
