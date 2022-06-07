Speaking Out: Navigating young divorce

As I was thumbing through the “Explore” page on Instagram, I came across a post that said “One day you will tell your story of how you’ve overcome what you are going through now, and it will become part of someone else’s survival guide.” Five years ago, I would not have believed that.

I got married for the first time when I was 21 years old and was divorced a year later. My ex and I met when I was 18, and we moved forward at a fast rate of speed. After the decision to divorce was made, the question of “what happened” flooded my life. The truth is, no matter “what happened” or who “caused” it, the difficulty of the situation remains fairly consistent for divorce at a young age.

Divorce at any age tends to produce feelings of shame and embarrassment. But divorce at a young age adds a layer of isolation and resentment. I lacked the confidence, maturity and experience to know how to navigate what was happening. No one I knew had a similar experience, so I felt stuck and alone.

My generation is predisposed to indulge in the drama of things. We sensationalize celebrity breakups and gawk over how long marriages last. We gossip about the latest updates on people we graduated high school with. Because I have been on the giving side of judgment many times, I feared the receiving side of it.

The process of going through a divorce was the hardest thing I have done in my life. The topic still invokes anxiety in me whenever it comes up. But, in these last years I have broken free from the shame of divorce. I have realized how much the experience shaped my character and empathy for others. I can see now how it was a part of my story and I am better for it. But, perhaps the key factor in me breaking free from the shame is the support I have been able to lend other young women in this situation.

From close friends to acquaintances, I have provided true support to women who needed comfort. There is a lot of commonality between my experience and the experiences of other young women I’ve spoken to. The one thing I wish I could have had was someone to turn to who understood.

If you find yourself navigating this difficult journey, realize you are not alone and you are stronger than you think. There will be hard days, but you will overcome the pain, judgment and difficult conversations.

My survival guide would direct you to create a playlist and let music find words for you. It would tell you to pick only one person to fully confide in and be vulnerable with. It would encourage you to disengage from being social and re-enter normal society when you have processed some of this change. It would also suggest ignoring the urge to turn to a bottle of wine and instead turn to yoga or taking walks.

I wish I could have read this five years ago, but I write with love to all who need to read it now.

Katie Winbauer is an attorney, real estate agent and writer. She served as the editor-in-chief of Bismarck State College’s student newspaper and outside articles editor of the North Dakota Law Review. Katie lives in Bismarck with her husband, Deon Paulson, and their two dogs.

