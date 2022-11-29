Speaking out: Navigating my faith

Last summer, I traveled to California to visit one of my best friends. During the trip, I had time to get to know my friend’s now-husband. While the three of us were at dinner one night, he asked me, “If you died right now, would you go to heaven?” I was caught off guard and replied something along the lines of “I hope so, but I honestly have no clue.”

I spent some time explaining the roller coaster ride my experience with religion was. We talked about Scripture and various perspectives of what the Bible says. The conversation was unsolicited, but it cracked the cement my feet had been stuck in for years.

My background with religion is the familiar story of someone who was raised in the Catholic church, grew up and rejected everything previously believed, and now tries to navigate between faith, guilt and confusion.

The education and experience I had in the Catholic church as a young person ingrained values in me that undoubtedly made me the person I am today. I participated in countless ministry programs and traveled to Minnesota in the summers to study theology and partake in service projects. My experiences led me to believe in a loving God who accepted and loved everyone. It led me to see the importance of giving back to people in need and to our communities. It led me to advocacy and living my life to help others where I can.

However, as I grew older and experienced more of the world around me, I began questioning some of the tenets of my religion. The unconditional love I learned about felt much more conditional within the walls of the church. In my early-adult years, I left the Catholic church and never looked back.

Ever since, I’ve been torn on how to navigate my faith that remained. Although I’ve felt pressure to attend a church service on Sunday mornings, I have no desire to “go through the motions.” In speaking with others, it seems many of us are in the same situation -- we believe in something bigger than ourselves but do not accept the traditional expectations and rules religion carries.

My husband and I had drinks with new friends last week, and our conversation turned to this topic. Our friends talked about how they’re making much more of an effort to live out their beliefs. They do things like volunteering to babysit the children of a single mother who lives across from them, visiting the prison to provide mentorship, and hosting brunches in their neighborhood to bring people together.

The conversation really resonated with me. It made me realize that the best way I can navigate my faith journey is by living my life the way I feel God calls us to live -- to love, accept and serve others.

If you are in the midst of a similar struggle, I encourage you to get down to the roots of your beliefs. Everyone has their own journey to navigate, so don’t get lost in the shame some religions carry with a one-size-fits-all approach.