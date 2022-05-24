Speaking out: Moving past the debate on abortion

The debate about a woman’s right to have a medical abortion is white hot in the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the current court. Each side of the debate locks in on their debating points, searching for political support.

To each side of the debate the question is a clear black-and-white issue. To some, life begins at conception and so abortion at any stage is killing a person. To some, a woman should be in control of her body and her reproductive system, and the earlier Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade confirmed that as the law of the land.

While the issue is framed in moral and legal terms today, it might be helpful to step back and look at abortion from a biological/sociological viewpoint. Spontaneous abortion in other species does occur. In domesticated animals it is a signal of environmental or biological problems. A necessary biological function of all species, animals and plants, is reproduction. The habitat of those life forms often influences the success or failure of reproduction. Beekeepers pay attention to how well a colony of bees reproduces and thrives. Cattle producers vaccinate for bovine brucellosis, which is also known as “contagious abortion,” or Bang's disease.

Maybe it is time to understand the habitat that contributes to the successful birth and nurturing of human offspring. The human DNA generates brain chemicals and physiological pleasures that encourage mating and reproduction. Male-dominant societies have tried to influence sexual behaviors since recorded histories. Norms were established, behaviors prohibited and punished, and religious commandments issued. As the human species evolved, women, once property, made strides toward equality with men. Children, also once a form of property and workforce, became seen as individual humans. In spite of societal prohibitions and the availability of prevention, some women become pregnant without the ability to care for a child. In some tragic cases, the children are unwanted and neglected. Even though child neglect is a crime, it doesn’t appear punishment is much of a deterrent.

The forces within human control to reduce neglected and unwanted children are contraception and compassion for children. Humans, like other species, fight for their young. Contraception and compassion for children are the vaccines that reduce abortions. No other animal species has an economic system. The current economic system critically interferes with child-rearing and creates pressures for abortion. Taking the financial burden off mothers (or the nurturing father) would be an economic reform that would improve the human habitat for healthy reproduction and nurturing of children.

There were five children in the Patrie family. Some of our neighbors had more kids than our family, but we were a “normal” size. Someone asked my mother why she had so many kids. I think it was one of my siblings who answered by saying, “God must have known you wanted us.”

There is no question that being a parent is hard work, expensive and not always pleasurable. But being a parent is also in the human DNA. Beyond instinctive, good parenting can be learned. I don’t claim to be the best dad, but I am trying. I am pretty sure my wife is in the top of her class as a mom. My son and daughter are sure good parents, and I am proud of them.

What actions can we take as a society to encourage more wanted children and lighten the economic burden on their parents? What encourages people to want to have children? Think about that a while.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

