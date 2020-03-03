Speaking out: Moving aside for my younger version

Occasionally when life is busy, it pulls you back and slows you down a bit. Life reminds you of your days on this earth and the little things you might want to enjoy more.
When children are young, they worship you and listen to you like a god. They trust every word and thing you do for them, because you are their parent, their guardian and their future. In turn, you look and watch them grow and become people of society. You try to be involved in their lives, but not so much where they don’t become independent. It can be a fine line raising a child and we all have our variations, but one of the events that happens is when they leave.
My son has been out of the "nest" for six years, but he recently moved much farther away, like to another state. Which is and isn’t a big deal. It is because he’s not going to be available physically for breakfast at a local establishment or if he’s up to helping me move or fix something. Also, it’s not a big deal compared to when I was his age. Technology allows me to text him, video chat and even play games against each other over the internet.
It still is a passing moment in life that comes up and says "move aside," you are a little older and this young version of you wants to go fly. You might grumble a little bit, but it’s the reality of the situation.
Then you get reminded of all of the magical things that younger version of you has done. The simple things and the complex. I recall teaching him chess, because I believe and still do that it’s a thinking game that works the mind. I also recall him beating me in chess; that was the last time we played that stupid game.
I recall the first and the last basketball game he played in. Ironically, it was the same game. I sat on the sideline and watched him play, and like some fathers, I was ready for him to become a basketball star. I was also surprising myself and others around me, because this also brought out an intense father that was really way over-involved in this grade school game. Yes, I got that look of "calm down." I quickly did, and realized how over the top I looked.
The last time I thought he would leave is when he joined the Army, something he was very passionate about. The day he went off to boot camp was one of the harder days between a father and son. I wanted him to wait because he was having arm and shoulder issues, but they had a sudden opening and he wanted to get going to serve his country. He ended back home after a couple of months, because the arm didn’t heal correctly. The injury ended up causing problems in boot camp. He did end up beating a lot of people in regiment in chess, so that was something.
They go through so many changes that you really haven’t a clue what the end result is going to look like, act like or how they’ll function in the world. Still when they do, you sit back and say, "yeah I knew it," when in reality you really didn’t. Those moments never seem to end.
So, he packed up his stuff, he went and rented a U-Haul and hit the road onto a new life. We’ll still have conversations, but of course they’ll feel different without him close. I am sure he’ll be fine. He has good friends, a new job and he has always been determined. Kind of like a younger version of me.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.