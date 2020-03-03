Speaking out: Moving aside for my younger version

Occasionally when life is busy, it pulls you back and slows you down a bit. Life reminds you of your days on this earth and the little things you might want to enjoy more.

When children are young, they worship you and listen to you like a god. They trust every word and thing you do for them, because you are their parent, their guardian and their future. In turn, you look and watch them grow and become people of society. You try to be involved in their lives, but not so much where they don’t become independent. It can be a fine line raising a child and we all have our variations, but one of the events that happens is when they leave.

My son has been out of the "nest" for six years, but he recently moved much farther away, like to another state. Which is and isn’t a big deal. It is because he’s not going to be available physically for breakfast at a local establishment or if he’s up to helping me move or fix something. Also, it’s not a big deal compared to when I was his age. Technology allows me to text him, video chat and even play games against each other over the internet.

It still is a passing moment in life that comes up and says "move aside," you are a little older and this young version of you wants to go fly. You might grumble a little bit, but it’s the reality of the situation.

