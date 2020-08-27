Speaking out: Missing policy debates in US political arena

In high school or college, you might have taken a class called speech. Some hated it, others may have loved it; to each their own. I enjoyed it. One of the types of speeches we learned was the persuasive speech. The idea was to give information to the listeners to encourage them to look at something differently, or in a different light. Often the class would take turns persuading for and then against a topic, while the other side listened. I miss that exercise in today’s politics. I miss meaningful policy conversation and upholding common ideals that made Americans feel we all were working toward something.
If one side made a valid point you could step back and say yes, I agree or no, I don’t and here is why. Open-mindedness and respect most often led the conversation. For now, it is a bullying and name-calling behavior that turns into one side walking on eggshells before saying anything.
I have many Republican friends and family that I love and care about, but their narrative no longer works for me. A person just can’t stop listening to the other side of the discussion; you can’t ignore the obvious elephant in the room. This president does not represent what is good and right in this country. You can’t ignore we are a country of diversity and we always have been. This should be something we all are proud of. Our own language is made up of words from different origins. The food we enjoy and the cultures we love here in our country are from places around the world. That’s America!
Great presidents learned and worked with the other side of the aisle for the greater good of the country -- and a little bit for party. This president hasn’t considered the party in three years, nor does he care about the Republicans or the country. It’s not just a little obvious; it is the car dealership “wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man” flapping in the wind obvious that he could not care less. No boat parade or any other disconnected celebration is going to change that.
Back in 2016 several of our state’s delegates had the "honor" of getting one of the final votes for the Trump Republican nomination, and they were really proud of that. That could happen again, I suppose. The thing is, you may be reading this and looking for something that would persuade you to not vote for Trump this Nov. 3. If you are looking for a reason, then that could be the persuasion you have been looking for all along. Sometimes the people you believed in fail you. I have been in your shoes, and this is the part where you move on; though I am guessing you won’t.
But please, for yourself, for your city, for your county, for your state, for your country, for other countries and for the world, time to let it go and help all of us move forward to better ourselves and humanity around us, for a better place.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.
