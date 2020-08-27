Speaking out: Missing policy debates in US political arena

Great presidents learned and worked with the other side of the aisle for the greater good of the country -- and a little bit for party. This president hasn’t considered the party in three years, nor does he care about the Republicans or the country. It’s not just a little obvious; it is the car dealership “wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man” flapping in the wind obvious that he could not care less. No boat parade or any other disconnected celebration is going to change that.

Back in 2016 several of our state’s delegates had the "honor" of getting one of the final votes for the Trump Republican nomination, and they were really proud of that. That could happen again, I suppose. The thing is, you may be reading this and looking for something that would persuade you to not vote for Trump this Nov. 3. If you are looking for a reason, then that could be the persuasion you have been looking for all along. Sometimes the people you believed in fail you. I have been in your shoes, and this is the part where you move on; though I am guessing you won’t.

But please, for yourself, for your city, for your county, for your state, for your country, for other countries and for the world, time to let it go and help all of us move forward to better ourselves and humanity around us, for a better place.

The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.

