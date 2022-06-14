Speaking out: Mental health depends on community

Last month as I was watching the excellent set of segments by KX News on the youth mental health crisis in North Dakota, a headline appeared announcing that confirmed casualties for the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, had risen from 14 to 21.

My eyes filled with tears then, and I weep now as I type. Our nation has held such heaviness in recent years, and this news only adds to an established wellspring of sadness, anger and fear. I hope we courageously take time to sit with our feelings about this tragedy and listen to the information KX News shared regarding the youth mental health crisis in North Dakota. (Yes -- 36% of our youth have reported feeling sad or hopeless nearly every day for over two weeks; no -- we do not have enough quick access to outpatient or inpatient treatment options for struggling youth.) Most of all, I sincerely hope we choose to do something, to live differently because of this tragedy and this data.

How do we live differently? What can we individually do to make a palpable impact on this complex, multifaceted mental health crisis? Is there anything we can do to write a new chapter of hope for our nation? Yes, there is, and it starts by examining what we know about what promotes mental health. Overwhelmingly, research data show us that mental health starts with community. Change starts with you and me, right here, right now.

Ann Masten, renowned psychologist and expert on child trauma and resilience, has been researching what helps people become resilient amid adversity for decades. She’s coined the term “ordinary magic” to describe her findings, and I can’t think of a better summary of her work. Among a “short list” of 10 factors that promote resilience, a resounding six -- most of the list -- have to do with people, relationships and community.

Look at these six factors: Having 1. Positive attachment bonds with caregivers; 2. Positive relationships with other nurturing and competent adults; 3. Friends or romantic partners who are supportive and prosocial; 4. Bonds to effective schools and other prosocial organizations; 5. Communities with positive services and supports for families and children; and 6. Cultures that provide positive standards, rituals, relationships and supports.

Each of these six related factors has enough of a standalone impact that experts have chosen to list and discuss them separately. Having a supportive parent increases resilience. Having a supportive parent and teacher, a supportive school community, and living in a city with positive and supportive resources increases resilience further. Every layer of support makes a difference, which also means that if support is missing in one area, there are multiple other ways that mental health can still be fostered.

For kids that do not have healthy home lives, resilience can still be fostered through a mentor, coach, teacher or pastor who cares. To my friends, my community, my nation -- I beg you to remember that your efforts matter. Community matters. Our individual and collective efforts to coordinate initiatives that bring supportive and positive services to our kids and a sense of care and belonging to all does change lives. It is what will change this world.

I’m hearing resounding calls in all directions for better access to mental health care, increased public awareness around mental health, and an outcry for help not only for the victims of school shootings and their communities but also for the significantly ill people who have thoughts about perpetrating such horrific acts of violence. The message is clear. The mental health of our nation needs to be prioritized. Increased affordable access to trained mental health therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists will help, but all the professionals in the world cannot replace what quality support from one another can provide us all.

Let’s get angry. Let’s be sad. Let’s fear for our children and allow these powerful, intense emotions to drive us to act right now. Let’s also remember that community is everything and that small acts of care and support can and do change the course of history. What are you doing today to foster hope, resilience, and a better tomorrow for your family and community? Our world needs you.

Tara Feil, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist passionate about helping people thrive. She has presented messages of resilience and wellness to audiences internationally and has been featured as a TEDx speaker. She lives in Bismarck with her husband, Blake, and their four kids.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0