Speaking out: Medora area keeps getting bigger and better

Next to the mini golf course and the relatively new Slant House is the brand new Pankratz Trail, where you can choose moderately easy to moderately difficult routes through the bluffs overlooking town. The more difficult portions include a “ladder” that takes you vertically up the face of a butte. It’s got to be a couple hundred feet up. There are 4-year-olds who have made it easy-peasy, and 67-year-olds who preferred the switch-backs around the bluff to the vertical ladder climb up its side.

Either way you can get to what is now called Schafer Point. It’s the spot where Harold Schafer stood when he dreamed his dreams about turning sleepy Medora into a destination location.

Just below the trail back in town is the new Point-to-Point Park. Its mini golf course and zip line are among the first attractions to open, but contractors are already working on adding a lazy river water feature, a splash deck, jump pillow, family picnic areas and more.

The Medora Foundation has also expanded music and other entertainment options on free stages in town.

The most ambitious metamorphosis of the Medora area is the $100 million Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which expects to break ground next year or in 2023 at a 93-acre site near the Burning Hills Amphitheater.