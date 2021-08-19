Speaking out: Medora area keeps getting bigger and better

It’s been a tough year for North Dakota’s premier tourist destination, Medora and the adjacent Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
It’s not because COVID-fatigued travelers aren’t coming to town.
It’s because they are.
Finding places for people to stay, and places to feed them when they arrive, has been a challenge, to say the least, as struggles to find employees continue to plague employers.
It takes a lot of workers to provide hospitality, and those people have been particularly difficult to find, especially because COVID-19 put the brakes on the flow of visas to foreign young people who typically make up a good portion of the seasonal workforce in Medora.
Some restaurants have been closed for a portion of this tourist season because of a labor shortage, and others have restricted service hours.
But don’t let the 90-minute wait for a pizza deter you from making the trip to this little slice of heaven on earth. Pack a cooler and some snacks, sure, but go.
Medora has long been a wonderful destination, but a continuing metamorphosis is making it into something wonderfully awesome.
New this year is the Little Bully Pulpit miniature golf course. It’s very well constructed, and is especially cool when you earn bragging rights after a dominating round of competition with your spouse, brother and sister-in-law.
Next to the mini golf course and the relatively new Slant House is the brand new Pankratz Trail, where you can choose moderately easy to moderately difficult routes through the bluffs overlooking town. The more difficult portions include a “ladder” that takes you vertically up the face of a butte. It’s got to be a couple hundred feet up. There are 4-year-olds who have made it easy-peasy, and 67-year-olds who preferred the switch-backs around the bluff to the vertical ladder climb up its side.
Either way you can get to what is now called Schafer Point. It’s the spot where Harold Schafer stood when he dreamed his dreams about turning sleepy Medora into a destination location.
Just below the trail back in town is the new Point-to-Point Park. Its mini golf course and zip line are among the first attractions to open, but contractors are already working on adding a lazy river water feature, a splash deck, jump pillow, family picnic areas and more.
The Medora Foundation has also expanded music and other entertainment options on free stages in town.
The most ambitious metamorphosis of the Medora area is the $100 million Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which expects to break ground next year or in 2023 at a 93-acre site near the Burning Hills Amphitheater.
The trickle-down from the library project is likely to bring even more changes to the area. If, as expected, visitor numbers explode, current infrastructure from water to wastewater to roads to hospitality establishments will be inadequate.
Already there is talk that if and when the city replaces and drains its wastewater ponds, just north of the road leading into town from I-94, it will be left with some of the most valuable development land in the state. The possibilities for using it to continue the development of the Medora area appear to be endless.
Of course, the area’s long-established attractions continue, too. For example, this year’s Medora Musical cast is exceptional and easily meets the high expectations visitors have for the nightly show. Performers from around the country take the stage, but four North Dakotans, from Grafton, Bismarck, Watford City and Minot, play second fiddle to none of them.
The national park is getting in on the act, too. Its $5.5 million restoration of the historical Peaceful Valley Ranch is visible along the road to everyone’s favorite, Wind Canyon. It has also paved portions of a couple of walking trails, making them accessible.
Visitors will find it impossible to go through the park without seeing hundreds of buffalo, and whether from your car or a hiking trail, you’ll likely also see deer, wild horses, pronghorns, possibly elk, and if you’re lucky, bighorn sheep.
COVID-19 may have changed the way we do many things, but it has not slowed the safe and healthy family entertainment available in and around Medora.