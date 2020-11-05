Speaking out: Measure 2 defeated, but work isn't over

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad that Election Day has come and gone. It’s exhausting to live through campaign season given what politics has become. Nevertheless, there were bright spots on Tuesday night. One was the defeat of Measure 2. North Dakotans made a statement about our state constitution: We the people won’t allow the Legislature to veto constitutional amendments that we create and pass.
We deserve a moment to rest after this important outcome. However, the work is not over. The legislative session begins in January. The session is an opportunity for two things. First, it’s possible that the Legislature will send us another bad idea that reduces the power of the people. But also, it’s possible for the Legislature to collaborate with citizens on strengthening the initiated measure process.
Joining the Protect ND coalition to defeat Measure 2 taught me important things. Although Measure 2 was poorly designed to address threats to North Dakota's constitution, that doesn’t mean the proponents of Measure 2 were 100% wrong in all of their arguments. To the contrary, debates and discussions highlighted out-of-state influences that many North Dakotans are concerned about. Those of us on the anti-Measure 2 side accept the call to work on problems and not merely defeat what the Legislature puts forth.
Protecting our state constitution -- through means we can all live with -- is not a simple task. Citizens United, the landmark 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding campaign finance, limits what we can implement. However, there are still ways we can address out-of-state influence.
When it comes to placing citizen-initiated measures on the ballot, the face-to-face signature gathering process accounts for most entanglements with monied out-of-state interests. It’s very labor-intensive to gather the required signatures, and this is why initiated measures with generous funding (used to pay signature gatherers) are those that tend to make it onto the ballot. Popular, homegrown North Dakotan ideas can fail to succeed simply because of the required pen-and-paper signatures. A modernized, electronic approach to gathering signatures could make a world of difference. Electronic signatures are friendly to genuine grassroots efforts, and they also obliterate the need for paid signature gatherers.
You might worry that making signature collection easier will bring in even more out-of-state interference. But I don’t believe that, and here’s why: Ballot measure activists often feel pressure to adjust their homegrown ideas in order to attract out-of-state funding. Thus, the funding can distort an original idea and lead a measure-in-progress to depart from its homegrown content. We should probably expect an increase in total ballot measures if we use an electronic signature process. However, we should also expect those measures to be more authentically North Dakotan.
Such an increase in ballot measures would not be a bad thing. As I discussed in my September 2018 column, the more measures on a given ballot, the more likely North Dakotans are to vote on said measures. Thus, a larger number of ballot measures tends to mean more political engagement. Additionally, I reported that North Dakotans are more likely to abstain from voting on a measure if it came from the Legislature rather than from citizens. Fellow citizens work to educate us on their measures. Altogether, our fellow citizens engage and motivate us to participate politically.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com
