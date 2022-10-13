Speaking out: Measure 1 wrong way to enact term limits

Term limits for elected officials in North Dakota are a good idea.

Measure 1 on next month’s election ballot is not.

When voters go to the polls Nov. 8 they’ll give thumbs up or down to the measure, which limits to eight years the length of time that legislators and the governor can serve the people.

That proposed limit is far too restrictive. In eight years legislators barely have a chance to get their feet wet. If we kick them out just after they’ve had a chance to get good at their jobs we’re being pretty short-sighted. If voters decide they want to keep them around a bit longer they should have that option.

Still, we don’t want them to make a career out of legislating, and we do have a very small number of them who were first elected before some of their current colleagues were born. While serving 30 or 40 years is too long, eight years is too short. Perhaps a limit of 16 years would be more reasonable.

In the case of the governor, a limit of two four-year terms might be prudent, but we don’t have any history with governors overstaying their welcome. Only twice in our history have governors served more than eight years. Bill Guy served three terms in the '60s and '70s, and John Hoeven served 10 years until he resigned in 2010 to move to Congress.

Meanwhile, we have a long history of other state elected officials serving far more than eight years, but Measure 1 is silent on limits for those offices. That’s another flaw of the measure. If term limits are good for some, they should be good for all.

The bottom line is that Measure 1 proposes a nub of a good idea, but it does it poorly. If we’re going to undertake this monumental change, we need to do it the right way, not the expedient way.

There are additional problems surrounding the measure, not the least of which is the suspect motives of those proposing it. Many of the sponsors of the measure are known to have staked out extremist conservative views and appear to be motivated by their disappointment in the Legislature’s response to their special interests.

Those apparently include several election measures that failed as well as consideration of “freedom bills” like mask mandates and vaccination requirements.

Their motives, or what voters believe their motives to be, are important. Good public policy is made by thoughtful and respectful give and take, not by grinding axes.

Furthermore, it’s reasonable to question the integrity of measure sponsors, some of whom were complicit in a fraught petition process to get the measure on the ballot. That process was, in the least, dishonest, and in the most, fraudulent.

All of this justifies a “no” vote on the term limits measure, especially considering that unacceptably long legislative service is the exception, not the rule. While there are obvious examples of those who serve too long, most do not.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner of Dickinson, who is retiring this year after more than 20 years in the Senate and two terms in the House, calculates that 70% of legislative seats have turned over since 2011.

Of 141 current legislators, 66 have served for more than eight years. That’s less than half. Just 31 have served more than 16 years, and several of them, either by their own choice or by redistricting, are retiring this year.

Measure 1 Chairman Jared Hendrix of Minot has acknowledged there has been notable turnover in the Legislature, but he complained to The Bismarck Tribune that the turnover hasn’t been in the “right positions.” In other words, some of the people he would prefer to be out are still in. Changing the law to suit his preferences is not good policy.

There’s one final flaw in Measure 1. Lost in the rhetoric over term limits is a provision that bars the Legislature from making any changes once the law is enacted. Any changes, the measure’s language says, would have to be approved by a vote of the people.

Another bad idea. If in a year or two we learn the measure has spawned significant unintended consequences, the Legislature needs to be able to step in and fix them.

Besides, the Legislature is already restricted from changing an initiated law by a statute that says it must have a super majority vote to do so.

Response to Measure 1 has revealed an appetite among the voters to support term limits, but this is the wrong way to do it.

Legislators ought to recognize that and take it upon themselves to do it the right way.