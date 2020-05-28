Speaking out: Mandan’s District 34 senate race is worth watching

It's also the case that primary election participation in District 34 varies in presidential election years. In the 2012 primary, 4,006 ballots were cast in District 34. In 2016, only 3,022 ballots were cast within the district. While I suspect that vote-by-mail may reengage some lapsed voters, it’s hard to say how many thousands of voters were going to participate regardless of the pandemic. Furthermore, among folks who strongly prefer in-person voting on election day over the planning required when voting by mail, turnout may be reduced.

Ultimately, the engagement of lapsed voters may impact this race. At the same time, reduced participation of folks who don’t like voting by mail may also have impacts. Finally, the contested GOP Senate race itself, as well as the different style of the two campaigns, may be impactful. Thus, the preferences of this season’s cohort of voters may differ from those of more typical District 34 primary voters.

I have seen a lot of Mandan lately. This is why I can say that Doug Larsen signs are all over the place. Of course, I’ve certainly seen Al Anderson signs as well. Naturally, campaign signs are only one strategy of many that strong campaigns use. That being said, signs are not merely messages to potential voters. Signs hint at the existing preferences of Mandan residents.