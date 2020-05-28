Speaking out: Mandan’s District 34 senate race is worth watching

After decades of serving in the North Dakota Legislature, Mandan Sen. Dwight Cook is retiring. This means that District 34, the legislative district covering the majority of Mandan, will have a new state senator serving during North Dakota’s 67th Legislative Assembly in 2021.
Three men are seeking Cook’s seat. Adam Michal, a lifelong Mandan resident and BNSF Railway train conductor, is running unopposed in the Democratic-Nonpartisan League primary. In November, he will run against the winner of the contested Republican primary. The Republican race is between Al Anderson and Doug Larsen. Anderson is a former state commerce commissioner, Marine and retiree of the oil and gas industry. Larsen is a small business owner and National Guard lieutenant colonel.
At the GOP District 34 convention, Anderson received the endorsement for the Senate seat. Larsen did not immediately proceed with a primary challenge. However, Larsen’s commitment to this primary challenge is now clearly in full effect and on full display. This race has become interesting.
First, a disclaimer: I don’t know what kind of senator these candidates would be. Campaigns give us hints, but it’s hard to know what kind of lawmaker someone is until they are elected. I am commenting only on the election and the campaigns themselves.
So, what kind of election turnout can we expect for District 34 this June? The truth is, it’s hard to say. The entire district voting by mail is new territory for voters and candidates alike. Many individuals are voting by mail for the first time, given the pandemic. North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger and his team sent mail ballot applications to active and inactive potential voters in the state database. Surely this put the June election on the radar of some folks who usually miss it. This could boost turnout of lapsed voters, but by how much is anyone’s guess.
It's also the case that primary election participation in District 34 varies in presidential election years. In the 2012 primary, 4,006 ballots were cast in District 34. In 2016, only 3,022 ballots were cast within the district. While I suspect that vote-by-mail may reengage some lapsed voters, it’s hard to say how many thousands of voters were going to participate regardless of the pandemic. Furthermore, among folks who strongly prefer in-person voting on election day over the planning required when voting by mail, turnout may be reduced.
Ultimately, the engagement of lapsed voters may impact this race. At the same time, reduced participation of folks who don’t like voting by mail may also have impacts. Finally, the contested GOP Senate race itself, as well as the different style of the two campaigns, may be impactful. Thus, the preferences of this season’s cohort of voters may differ from those of more typical District 34 primary voters.
I have seen a lot of Mandan lately. This is why I can say that Doug Larsen signs are all over the place. Of course, I’ve certainly seen Al Anderson signs as well. Naturally, campaign signs are only one strategy of many that strong campaigns use. That being said, signs are not merely messages to potential voters. Signs hint at the existing preferences of Mandan residents.
I’ve also seen a lot of campaign mail hit my family’s mailbox. The message my Mandan household has received is clear: Anderson is the candidate who has the endorsement of various Republicans currently in office. What will ultimately be more powerful -- the district endorsement and the endorsements of prominent politicians, or the numerous public endorsements made by many Mandan families in their own yards?
With possible reengagement of lapsed voters, and with a Republican primary featuring distinct Senate campaigns, we’re in for some fascinating results coming from Mandan’s District 34 on June 9. Pass the popcorn!
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!