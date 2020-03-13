Speaking out: Making my own history

I turn 30 this week. Bartenders will tell you I have the face of a 19-year-old. Podiatrists would suggest I have the ankles of a much older human. I have 8 ½ fake teeth -- eight were due to a genetic fluke, the half was thanks to my twin sister’s foot, the climbing rope in our elementary school gym class, and poor timing.
I have attended only one funeral. I won’t tell you how many people I’ve kissed. I have six tattoos -- one I inked myself during college, which was something that made a lot of sense at the time. I’m certain that I don’t want children and I suspect I’ll end up with a few pets someday. Definitely a dog, but possibly some small birds, as well. Small birds make me laugh.
I cried the night before my 10th birthday because I realized I’d never be a single-digit age ever again.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m hoping to welcome this new decade with more grace. My birthday is on the 15th, otherwise known as The Ides of March. It’s a day of ultimate betrayal and salad dressing jokes. As much as I’ve steeled myself to avoid over-reflecting on the upcoming decade, I have a feeling my brain is going to give in and barrage my thoughts with comparisons to my peers as I blow out the XXX candles. Et tu birthday?
As much as I believe that we should all define our life’s trajectory on our own terms, that success has no “correct” path, I realize that by most standards, I’m living in a state of arrested development. I’m not totally convinced I ever want to be married. I don’t have a knack for keeping plants alive. I seriously doubt I’ll be a homeowner anytime soon. I never learned to contour. My twin sister, one minute my junior, has accomplished all of these things. She’s had less time on this planet than me, but she’s managed to accumulate all the adult points. What have I been doing?
When I run my stats, I’ve done alright with my first two decades. I studied abroad and got a fancy degree. I’ve seen a Beatle perform live and managed to meet some of my favorite writers. I’ve voted in every election where I was eligible to cast a ballot. I’m almost over my fear of public speaking. I survived Y2K, which of course in retrospect was overhyped, but when our neighbors lit some fireworks at midnight, I truly thought it was end times.
Last week, I met Colette Rudolph, a death doula here in Bismarck. I wanted to know about her Death Cafes: casual meetings where people of all backgrounds come together to talk about everything from assisted suicide to coffin preferences. She works with grieving families, the dying and the death-curious to demystify the final milestone. Colette emphasized that a big part of her work is helping people realize their legacy project: to take into account what their values and passions are, and how the family can honor that once they’re gone. What’s more, it’s never too soon to think about your legacy project.
Maybe it’s morbid to contemplate the end when I’m only a third of the way there. But then again, soothsayers aren’t always wrong, and your bestie might be a no-good conspirator. Instead of worrying about the little things I haven’t accomplished according to some invisible standard, I should probably focus on the greater contributions I could make. I don’t have any ideas yet. All I have is a jar of baby teeth, a column in The Bismarck Tribune, and every intention of doing good. Starting Monday. On a day without so much significant historic and personal pressures. Until then, let them eat cake.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.