Speaking out: Making my own history

I turn 30 this week. Bartenders will tell you I have the face of a 19-year-old. Podiatrists would suggest I have the ankles of a much older human. I have 8 ½ fake teeth -- eight were due to a genetic fluke, the half was thanks to my twin sister’s foot, the climbing rope in our elementary school gym class, and poor timing.

I have attended only one funeral. I won’t tell you how many people I’ve kissed. I have six tattoos -- one I inked myself during college, which was something that made a lot of sense at the time. I’m certain that I don’t want children and I suspect I’ll end up with a few pets someday. Definitely a dog, but possibly some small birds, as well. Small birds make me laugh.

I cried the night before my 10th birthday because I realized I’d never be a single-digit age ever again.

I’m hoping to welcome this new decade with more grace. My birthday is on the 15th, otherwise known as The Ides of March. It’s a day of ultimate betrayal and salad dressing jokes. As much as I’ve steeled myself to avoid over-reflecting on the upcoming decade, I have a feeling my brain is going to give in and barrage my thoughts with comparisons to my peers as I blow out the XXX candles. Et tu birthday?