Speaking out: Make a date with your mental health

Valentine’s Day is marketed as a time for romantic love, which isn’t something easily acquired when the average dating profile includes a truck-interior selfie and a bio that simply reads “I dunno. Just ask.” So I wanted to focus on other kinds of love this year. A friend told me that she considers her true soulmates to be her close-knit group of pals who have a vast collective knowledge of one another’s in-jokes, bad habits, embarrassing high school stories, accomplishments, heartbreaks and coffee orders. She acknowledged her husband is a wonderful partner, but how can a spouse compare to a car full of friends belting out every single word of TLC’s "No Scrubs"?

I’ve been pretty open about my deteriorating coping skills, so even though I haven’t been able to show myself kindness, I’ve been surrounded by people who are showing me love in different ways. Texts reminding me to go to bed, or making sure I’ve sent an important email. One friend dropped off some homemade jambalaya, and another gave me a couple of oranges. This stuff probably sounds stupid or really self-indulgent. I’m an adult, why should I need to rely on others to remember something as basic as sleeping or eating fruit? Trust me, I’ve already scolded myself for these same things. The awful trick of mental health is often having the awareness that your behavior makes no sense, but at the same time you still can’t force yourself to reply to an email because what if that will cause something really, really, really, really bad to happen?