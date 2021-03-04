Speaking out: Luke Simons puts myth of the 'male bumbler' on display

Today I’ll jump right to a question. First, consider this statement: “I can get very nasty if my manhood is compromised. A stallion demands a certain respect from all his mares.” My question is, who made this statement? Was it a North Dakota legislator, or was it a horror fiction character?
The statement comes from Dandy Mott, a character from "American Horror Story" on FX. Dandy is a handsome but overgrown spoiled brat prone toward intimidation and aggression. I posed a trick question because the quote is reminiscent of the words of Rep. Luke Simons of District 36. As he expressed to a female state employee in November 2018, “…you know thoroughbreds, they just have that hungry look in their eye, like some women. Quarter horses are bred to be sweet and kind and made for the job, kind of like my wife” (see tinyURL.com/Luke-Simons-files for details).
This behavior is part of an extensive pattern. During one of the other troubling interactions with female state employees, in March 2019 Simons casually mentioned the possibility of driving his car over the woman’s son. “I was very disturbed by the comment because it was threatening and completely unrelated to anything we had discussed,” she explained.
It’s like Rep. Simons jumps right off the pages of a Stephen King novel. Call me crazy, but I prefer that legislators never remind me of horror villains. Dehumanizing beliefs about women -- and hostile behaviors toward women -- are depicted in horror because contempt for women is horrifying. Horror fiction can safely help us explore our fears. But women on the job in the North Dakota Capitol never signed up to be hassled by a horrifying persona.
Nevertheless, some downplay the behavior of Simons. Claims that he’s merely a male bumbler enables men like him to retain power and repeat toxic behaviors. Writer Lili Loofbourow explains in The Week that we know some men mistreat women, but “the reluctance to attach that behavior to any real, flesh-and-blood man we know is extreme.”
For instance, Rep. Scott Louser wondered whether one state employee gave Simons the impression she’s interested in his advances. You see, Louser considers Simons “harmless … naive … just from the ranch.” Rep. Brandy Pyle also describes Simons as simply self-unaware and prone to “spending too much time with cows.”
Simons considers his accusers “overly sensitive” and dismisses their concerns as political correctness. And although Legislative Council’s male staff still assist Rep. Simons, apparently such accommodation is not enough. Female employees’ caution with Simons led him to threaten in August 2020 to “clean house.” And according to Rep. Chet Pollert, Simons revisited the idea of firing staff as recently as February 2021.
How can Simons represent North Dakotans if women feel compelled to avoid him? And with all due respect to cattle, Simons is in office to serve humans in his community. What good is a cow whisperer in the Legislature if he disrespects so many people? I have friends who lack social grace, but they don’t frighten, embarrass or retaliate against women in professional spaces. Equating social incompetence with disregard for women is lazy and reveals a cowardly refusal to acknowledge real harm.
NDSU’s Compass reports that roughly 13,600 adults live in District 36. Surely we can find someone to fill the House seat who values state employees, evolves in response to feedback, and doesn’t harass and dehumanize women like some villain.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com