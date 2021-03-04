Speaking out: Luke Simons puts myth of the 'male bumbler' on display

Today I’ll jump right to a question. First, consider this statement: “I can get very nasty if my manhood is compromised. A stallion demands a certain respect from all his mares.” My question is, who made this statement? Was it a North Dakota legislator, or was it a horror fiction character?

The statement comes from Dandy Mott, a character from "American Horror Story" on FX. Dandy is a handsome but overgrown spoiled brat prone toward intimidation and aggression. I posed a trick question because the quote is reminiscent of the words of Rep. Luke Simons of District 36. As he expressed to a female state employee in November 2018, “…you know thoroughbreds, they just have that hungry look in their eye, like some women. Quarter horses are bred to be sweet and kind and made for the job, kind of like my wife” (see tinyURL.com/Luke-Simons-files for details).

This behavior is part of an extensive pattern. During one of the other troubling interactions with female state employees, in March 2019 Simons casually mentioned the possibility of driving his car over the woman’s son. “I was very disturbed by the comment because it was threatening and completely unrelated to anything we had discussed,” she explained.