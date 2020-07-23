Speaking out: Love is a warm puppy

Jump ahead 25 years on one fateful afternoon off, I decided to visit a pet store again -- to talk to them about family dog ideas. I didn’t know much about what breeds were good for this or that; I just knew I enjoyed dogs and their personalities. I talked to the woman at the counter for a while but then she had a phone call to take, so I decided to look around.

As I approached one cage, I noticed a poodle (that much I knew), along with one other mixed-breed puppy that was beyond cute and gave me a look as if to say, “Get me the bleep out of here!” Clearly this cute puppy did not like the poodle -- not that they were being snippy with each other, but her expression spoke to me, “I am stuck in this cage with this poodle prima donna, get me out.” I went back to the counter to ask about the adorable pup who was in with the poodle. She told me it was a goldendoodle and went on to explain the breed. That’s all I needed to know, and I was hooked. The goldendoodle was on sale, and it clearly needed to be saved from the poodle. Thirty minutes later I was walking out of that store with the fluffiest little thing you have ever seen. She would spend the next nine years at my side, for all life’s ups and downs. Her name was Juno.