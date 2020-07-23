Speaking out: Love is a warm puppy

I decided to step away from what is going on in the world and talk about something warm and fuzzy: puppies!
Over 10 years ago I, with my two kids, decided to buy a house. I had stable work and the kids and I were tired of apartment life. The idea of owning a house didn’t seem that big of a deal until we walked in the first time after the papers were signed and you could be as loud as you wanted -- even turn up the radio past 10 p.m. It was an exciting time, and the house we chose had a spacious backyard for a dog to enjoy. We thought since we had the house, we should have a pet to go with it. I will never forget when I met the little furry thing that would become my sidekick in life.
We were still in the apartment and most of the house deal was done; we were just waiting for paperwork to go through. I had been doing some reading and research on what kind of dog would be the best fit for us. The kids and I discussed it, but the idea was to wait for us to get in the house before we had our pet join us.
When I was a kid, a group of us would ride our bikes around town for hours. One of our many stops was Boyd’s Ark on Mandan Street. With every visit there was a new animal to see, and of course we would always go see the puppies! Recently, the owner of Boyd’s Ark passed away and I was reminded of the fond memories from my childhood. Pet stores like that don’t really exist anymore; at least not how I remembered that one.
Jump ahead 25 years on one fateful afternoon off, I decided to visit a pet store again -- to talk to them about family dog ideas. I didn’t know much about what breeds were good for this or that; I just knew I enjoyed dogs and their personalities. I talked to the woman at the counter for a while but then she had a phone call to take, so I decided to look around.
As I approached one cage, I noticed a poodle (that much I knew), along with one other mixed-breed puppy that was beyond cute and gave me a look as if to say, “Get me the bleep out of here!” Clearly this cute puppy did not like the poodle -- not that they were being snippy with each other, but her expression spoke to me, “I am stuck in this cage with this poodle prima donna, get me out.” I went back to the counter to ask about the adorable pup who was in with the poodle. She told me it was a goldendoodle and went on to explain the breed. That’s all I needed to know, and I was hooked. The goldendoodle was on sale, and it clearly needed to be saved from the poodle. Thirty minutes later I was walking out of that store with the fluffiest little thing you have ever seen. She would spend the next nine years at my side, for all life’s ups and downs. Her name was Juno.
If you have ever owned a dog, you already know the companionship and fun memories they bring to your life. I really do not have the words to describe Juno. I will always miss her.
Time has passed and I am ready to love another dog. After losing Juno a couple of years ago, my wife and I decided to get a puppy. All the kids are grown and out of the house, so this new family member is going to get showered with love and attention!
Juno will always have a solid place in my heart, and I believe she would want me to have a new sidekick. This week we met Molly -- who happens to be a goldendoodle -- and I know Juno would approve.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.
