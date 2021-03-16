Speaking out: Look for the good in life

Since I was a student government leader in college, people have suggested books I should read. I got books sent to me from the political and religious right and from the political left. At that time (1967-1971) there wasn’t much of a religious “left” trying to influence Christian college students. As a political science major, with a minor in religion, nearly everything sent to me was germane to either my major or minor. But even if it wasn’t, I often read it anyway -- sometimes at the expense of my prescribed college courses.
This reading habit has continued throughout my career, the subject matter changing from political and religious to business and organizational development theory. I joined a learning circle, read more books and applied that new understanding to my everyday work.
Now retired, people are still suggesting I read things they have found helpful. From that cluster of suggestions, a theme has emerged. How can a person control their own thoughts? I have long been a fan of the spoken word. I have also been an admirer of poets and the written word. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman reached me in an unexpected and powerful way. The contents of that poem, and the way it was organized, reminded me of a skill set I have yet to master. I would like to convert random thoughts, often negative and depressing, to useful, positive and more disciplined thoughts, which like Gorman’s words, actually help people rather than make them angry.
My sister has given me several books that she has found helpful. My wife, a retired teacher, has shared helpful books, and my niece also has shared books on this subject. I now believe, though am not good at it, that a person can have some measure of control over their own thoughts, rather than simply being a victim of them. As we look around us at this point in our lives, it is easy to be overwhelmed with the evil, the fear and the anger we see and feel. It is easy to give into those feelings. Aristotle said, “Anybody can become angry -- that is easy; but to be angry with the right person, and to the right degree, and at the right time, and for the right purpose, and in the right way -- that is not within everybody’s power and is not easy.”
One antidote to negative thoughts is to consciously expand the positive ones. The brain stores negative warnings about things that can hurt you -- necessary reminders to help the human species survive. But those thoughts can sometimes falsely interpret a non-harmful reality. Fearing children seeking to find their parents is an example of a false fear.
The antidote is surprising. Think about children reuniting with their parents! Marcia and I lost our daughter Katie at the State Fair in Minot when she was preschool age. I was instantly angry at myself and Marcia. A voice came over the loudspeaker that Katie was inviting her lost parents to join her at the information desk.
At President Biden’s inauguration, Gorman called us from the darkness of our polarized and angry world. “When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it, for there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
One writer wrote “never miss an opportunity to pet a cat.” A simple thing, to look for good. May we all look and find it. May we be light.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.