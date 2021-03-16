Speaking out: Look for the good in life

My sister has given me several books that she has found helpful. My wife, a retired teacher, has shared helpful books, and my niece also has shared books on this subject. I now believe, though am not good at it, that a person can have some measure of control over their own thoughts, rather than simply being a victim of them. As we look around us at this point in our lives, it is easy to be overwhelmed with the evil, the fear and the anger we see and feel. It is easy to give into those feelings. Aristotle said, “Anybody can become angry -- that is easy; but to be angry with the right person, and to the right degree, and at the right time, and for the right purpose, and in the right way -- that is not within everybody’s power and is not easy.”