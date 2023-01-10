Speaking out: Long and storied abortion debate likely to continue

There are rumors that North Dakota lawmakers could be dealing with as many as 15 abortion-related bills in the session that opened last week.

Let’s hope they are nothing but rumors.

History and circumstances, though, make it clear there will be some, even if 15 turns out to be an inflated number.

For decades abortion has had an outsized presence in the Capitol’s legislative wing. Abortion bills have been introduced in 10 of the 11 legislative sessions this century, and there have been dozens more in the previous three decades.

With its long and divisive history, this single issue may even be considered the primary precursor to today’s politics of opposition and incivility.

Some legislators have been dragged almost kicking and screaming into the never-ending string of anti-abortion proposals. Our legislative system, for good reasons, allows all lawmakers to introduce any bills they want. As a result, some legislators spend much of their time and energy working on socially conservative causes, most notably abortion.

When those bills get introduced, many conservative legislators who would rather be spending their time on fiscal and policy issues are forced to stand up in support. Who among them, after all, would want to be branded as someone who voted against an anti-abortion bill?

Clearly there is deeply held passion on both ends of the abortion political spectrum.

Some see it as taking the life of a human being. It’s easy to see how those who believe that would be strongly opposed to all abortions.

Some see it as a health care or medical issue and believe women should have the right to choose what happens with their bodies.

The clash returned to the forefront last summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, ruling that states have the right to outlaw abortion if they choose.

Completely banning abortion, though, is out of touch with the beliefs of a majority of Americans. No one likes abortion, but for many years many opinion polls have revealed that most of us believe it should be legal, at least in certain circumstances.

Last May Pew Research Center found that 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal.

In September of 2021 a Quinnipiac poll found 63% support abortion being legal.

Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Quinnipiac, Marquette Law School and CNN all conducted polls showing 63% to 72% felt it should remain the law of the land.

In 2014 in North Dakota, voters by nearly 2 to 1 rejected a “personhood” measure that would have amended the state constitution to say the “inalienable right to life of every human being at any stage of development must be recognized and protected.”

The point is that most of us don’t see this issue as black and white, and that the relentless, never-ending stream of restrictive bills is not a reflection of where the silent majority believes we should be.

Among the as yet unknown number of bills expected to be considered this year is some good news. A bill that would reconcile differences in state law that some doctors say could hinder care for pregnant patients with life-threatening ailments could get support from those on both sides of the abortion debate.

Unlike the more commonly polarizing bills, it would represent a compromise that would reveal a sliver of legislative reason reflective of public opinion.

Such an olive branch would quickly wither, though, if the rumor of a dozen or more abortion bills becomes reality.