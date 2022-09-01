Speaking out: Local legal resources at public’s fingertips

We live in a society where information is plentiful. By entering some key words into a search engine on our computers or phones, we can get answers to questions or figure out how to tackle tasks we’ve never confronted.

What was once “visit the doctor to see if this is concerning” is now “Google the symptoms to see what it might be.” What was once “call the heating and cooling technician to fix the air conditioner” is now “follow the steps on the YouTube video to see if that fixes things.”

It’s easy to think of examples of waiting to consult a professional until you try to fix things yourself. The same goes for legal help.

With the advent of platforms like Nolo and Rocket Lawyer, anyone can access legal forms and information. But, important to our local community are platforms facilitated by the North Dakota Court System and State Bar Association of North Dakota.

The Legal Self-Help Center can be found on the North Dakota Court System’s website (www.ndcourts.gov). The self-help center is a great place to start when confronted with a legal issue or if curious about how the legal system operates. It provides resources to guide the public in the court process and provides instructions and forms for certain actions.

Some areas of the law included on the self-help site include small claims, guardianships and conservatorships, wills and probate, landlords and tenants, family law, name changes, protection orders and appeals. There is also information addressing things like expunging and sealing criminal records, judgment collection and restoring rights to firearms.

The North Dakota Free Legal Answers Program (www.nd.freelegalanswers.org) is the state’s section of the Free Legal Answers Program launched by the American Bar Association. The program “is an online version of the walk-in clinic” where attorneys provide basic guidance on the participant’s next steps regarding civil legal issues.

The State Bar Association of North Dakota saw the Free Legal Answers Program as a good opportunity to connect lawyers and the public. Through the program, participants can have simple questions answered and the lawyer can engage with the participant if more extensive legal services are needed.

Qualification to utilize this program primarily depends on income. Once qualified, questions can be submitted through the user’s online account. After an attorney answers the question, the participant receives an email notifying them to check back on the site to review the answer.

It is important to recognize that nothing on the platforms replaces the expertise and ethical protections a lawyer provides. I may be a bit biased, but there will undoubtedly always be a need for lawyers. There are certain things programs and online resources cannot provide. However, whether you’ll need a lawyer in the future or not, the programs and resources can be great stepping stones for anyone who is curious about the legal process, unsure of where to begin, or deciding what the appropriate direction is.