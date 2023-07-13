Many cats and dogs in the Bismarck-Mandan area find themselves in safe and loving homes. However, too many others are abandoned, injured, sick, abused, or otherwise stray animals.

The hardship experienced by these animals is caused by the decisions and behaviors of us, humans. Much of this suffering can be avoided if we make responsible choices. In today’s column, I’ll highlight five ways we can do better and help cats and dogs in our community.

First, we can all reduce suffering by spaying or neutering the animals already in our lives. The collective human failure to consistently spay or neuter pets leads to numerous litters that overcrowd impounds and shelters. Meanwhile, animal rescue organizations and the Central Dakota Humane Society shelter are already caring for dozens upon dozens of animals.

Indeed, our local Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue was founded by animal impound volunteers who sought to reduce not only overcrowding, but also euthanization. Lack of space and resources for animals who aren’t swiftly adopted can lead to these animals being killed. In other cases, animals don’t find any help from humans and become abused, hit by cars, frostbitten, or ill. Facing this ugly reality head-on can help us be better about spaying and neutering the animals in our lives.

If you or your friends/family have pets that aren’t yet spayed or neutered, visit CDHS.net/SNAP to learn about the Central Dakota Humane Society’s Spay/Neuter Assistance Program.

The second thing we can do to reduce animal suffering is to adopt. It’s important to carefully evaluate whether your lifestyle allows for pet ownership. You should adopt with the intention to care for the pet for the remainder of its life. Pet food and veterinary care are unavoidable costs. A serious pet owner also spays or neuters their pets, so that is a commitment you should be prepared to make.

If you are ready for the long-term commitment and can budget for pet-related costs, there are many pets to choose from. You can find cats and dogs to adopt through the Bismarck-Mandan Animal Impound, the Central Dakota Humane Society, and rescue organizations such as Tails of the Midwest and Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Additionally, Miles of Love specializes in rescue and adoption of dogs while Kitty City specializes in cats. And if the long-term commitment of adoption isn’t feasible, you can consider a third way to help: Foster a cat or dog through one of the organizations.

If bringing a new pet into your home through adoption or fostering is not an option, I offer you a fourth way to help: You can volunteer for organizations that improve the lives of animals. The Central Dakota Humane Society, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, and Kitty City all offer volunteer opportunities. You can also volunteer with the impound through the Bismarck Police Department.

Finally, a fifth way that you help is by donating to shelters and rescue organizations. The Central Dakota Humane Society, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, Miles of Love Dog Rescue, Tails of the Midwest Animal Rescue, and Kitty City all accept donations.

By making the right decisions as individuals and as a community, we can improve the lives of local animals and reduce needless suffering. If we approach pet ownership with the seriousness it deserves, we can reduce pet surrendering and increase spay and neuter rates – in turn reducing overcrowding of homeless pets. We can also adopt, foster, volunteer, and donate to local animal welfare organizations. Taken together, these actions will reduce the burdens on such organizations and increase the resources available for supporting the cats and dogs among us.