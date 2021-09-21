Speaking out: Living with death and its mystery

About twice a month a bird crashes into the living room windows, leaving behind a feather or two and a shadowy outline of its wingspan on the pane. My folks live on a hill and their expansive windows create the perfect reflection of the horizon on sunny days. No one has explained windows to birds. Hopefully, the impact isn’t too severe and the bird is just stunned for a moment. My parents would let their very sensitive daughters sit near these dazed birds until they flew off, or until we got bored and were assured later that our patient had recovered and flown away. Just a few years ago, my dad told us that birds that didn’t make it were tossed, without ceremony, into the tall grass of the hill behind the house.
I’ve always been a little obsessed with death. Growing up in the Golden Age of Disney, how could I not? Every VHS tape contained a backstory involving a deceased parent. But I never saw death in my own world. Whereas my mom grew up in a small town where funerals were frequent and as much a social gathering as a memorial, we didn’t have a large extended family so I’d never even been to a funeral until I was almost 30. In the fifth grade when I was assigned "Where the Red Fern Grows," I was inconsolable when Little Ann and Old Dan met their tragic fate on the page. I’d never even considered the possibility that dogs could die. They didn’t seem capable. Later that summer, we buried the family dog. She was a mutt of undetermined old age, but I still secretly feared I’d caused her demise. That I had somehow called cosmic attention to her by reading the book. This was the same year the film "My Dog Skip" came out. Spoiler alert: Skip dies at the end. To this day I refuse to watch any movie that features a dog whose role in the plot is to devastate me.
When I come across something that I fear, or don’t understand, or want to simplify to the most basic definition possible, I do research. I listened and relistened to the "Radiolab" podcast episode profiling Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, author of "On Death and Dying" and originator of the 5 Steps of Grieving. I visited the Museum of Death during a trip to New Orleans (which is more of a tribute to the living’s love of the morbid). I was lucky enough to meet Caitlin Doughty, a mortician and advocate for the death-positivity movement at an event I helped organize. Doughty is a web personality whose web series “Ask a Mortician” walks viewers through all aspects of death. From coffins to decomposition, Doughty encourages accepting the inevitable. I could try.
I had yet to put my research into practice. While I was in grad school abroad my great-grandmother and a young cousin died a few months apart. It was too expensive to go home. I was in the middle of my dissertation. I felt useless, but relieved. I had a reasonable excuse to not have to face public familial sadness. I kicked the memento mori can a little further down the road. The Grim Reaper is always busy, but at least those closest to me were left unscathed (unscythed?).
I spent all of last week helping to write an obituary for my aunt. She had been ill but was expected to be with us for at least another half a year. She died. There it is.
My aunt donated her body to science. Which I’ve already read all about in Mary Roach’s "Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers." The ceremony is scheduled for spring. I’ve got time to prepare. But right now, in the immediate aftermath, is it what I’ve expected? I feel a little like a wild animal who should flee immediately, but also I want to sit and wait and rest and do nothing. It’s as if I was hit by some kind of unseen barrier. I feel dazed and a little lost, and mostly just surprised by the impact.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.