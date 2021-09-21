Speaking out: Living with death and its mystery

About twice a month a bird crashes into the living room windows, leaving behind a feather or two and a shadowy outline of its wingspan on the pane. My folks live on a hill and their expansive windows create the perfect reflection of the horizon on sunny days. No one has explained windows to birds. Hopefully, the impact isn’t too severe and the bird is just stunned for a moment. My parents would let their very sensitive daughters sit near these dazed birds until they flew off, or until we got bored and were assured later that our patient had recovered and flown away. Just a few years ago, my dad told us that birds that didn’t make it were tossed, without ceremony, into the tall grass of the hill behind the house.

I’ve always been a little obsessed with death. Growing up in the Golden Age of Disney, how could I not? Every VHS tape contained a backstory involving a deceased parent. But I never saw death in my own world. Whereas my mom grew up in a small town where funerals were frequent and as much a social gathering as a memorial, we didn’t have a large extended family so I’d never even been to a funeral until I was almost 30. In the fifth grade when I was assigned "Where the Red Fern Grows," I was inconsolable when Little Ann and Old Dan met their tragic fate on the page. I’d never even considered the possibility that dogs could die. They didn’t seem capable. Later that summer, we buried the family dog. She was a mutt of undetermined old age, but I still secretly feared I’d caused her demise. That I had somehow called cosmic attention to her by reading the book. This was the same year the film "My Dog Skip" came out. Spoiler alert: Skip dies at the end. To this day I refuse to watch any movie that features a dog whose role in the plot is to devastate me.