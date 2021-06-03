Speaking out: Living in North Dakota offers lessons

Our smaller populations impact our relationships in other ways, too. In large urban areas, it’s easy to burn through friendships and replace friends regularly. It’s easy to see individuals as disposable when millions of people live nearby. There’s deep meaning in seeing the inherent value in every friend, neighbor and co-worker. In North Dakota, we can’t avoid each other so easily. Nurturing and maintaining relationships with those around us can teach us tolerance. We can’t just exclude or “cancel” folks we’ll interact with again and again. In my prior urban life, I didn’t even realize how replaceable people seemed to me. I also didn’t realize how that view of others stunted my own emotional growth. I’m grateful for lessons in approaching others in more accepting and patient ways, and I have Midwestern living to thank for that.

These insights about relationships are important and meaningful, but they have a difficult side as well. If investment in long-term social relationships is one side of a coin, the other side is how these forces can undermine courage and bravery. It’s meaningful to learn to coexist with community members even during disagreements. However, if we’re so afraid of disagreements because community members are inescapable, we’ll fail to show courage or bravery.