Speaking out: Lincoln, Mandan show greatest growth rates in region

On the whole, Burleigh and Morton counties both experienced 21% population growth, but this too hides more nuanced 10-year trends. Oliver County, home to the city of Center and the smallest of the three counties in the metro area, did not show such growth. It grew by merely 31 people to a total of 1,877. Further, the 21% growth rate of Burleigh-Morton is better understood by looking at Bismarck, Mandan, rural Burleigh, rural Morton and Lincoln separately.

Burleigh County’s city of Lincoln had a whopping 77% rate of growth, from 2,406 to 4,257 residents. Mandan’s growth rate (32%) is impressive as well, bringing the city’s population from 18,331 to 24,206. In the same period, Bismarck and rural Burleigh (Burleigh County excluding Bismarck-Lincoln) had somewhat similar growth rates. Bismarck grew from 61,272 to 73,622 (20%), while rural Burleigh grew from 17,630 to 20,579 (17%).

Interestingly, rural Morton (Morton County excluding Mandan) had only 9,085 residents in 2020 -- 55 fewer people than in 2010. Thus, rural Morton did not experience the growth that rural Burleigh experienced. Morton County grew distinctly via Mandan while Burleigh County grew throughout, but especially in Lincoln. It seems that Morton and Burleigh counties are urbanizing somewhat differently.