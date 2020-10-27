Speaking out: Liberty and the debate on masks

The health and safety of people calls for government interference. Think of laws related to seat belts, car seats, driving under the influence and smoking indoors. All those restrictions are in place because the health and safety of all people outweighs an individual’s liberty. If an individual wants to smoke cigarettes inside of the house they own, that is their prerogative. However, we can collectively agree that an individual should be prohibited from lighting up inside of Kirkwood Mall.

On the topic of individual liberty, I am not sold on the argument even applying to a mask mandate. What is someone restricted from doing if they are required to wear a mask inside a business? What is truly at stake if someone must wear a mask while shopping? Please consider those questions and decide if getting mad because you have to wear a mask is worth a loved one dying.

Personal responsibility looks great on paper. However, it is incomprehensible to expect everyone to make responsible decisions with numbers continuing to escalate. Again, we do not trust people to be personally responsible in wearing their seat belts, so why are we relying on responsibility in response to a global pandemic?