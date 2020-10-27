Speaking out: Liberty and the debate on masks

When the pandemic first hit the United States and leaders were making decisions on what measures to take, I remember hearing “history will not remember if we did too much to stop the virus, but it will remember if we did too little.” That statement has stayed with me throughout the last seven months, and I think it is especially relevant to what is happening right now in North Dakota.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has several recommendations for protecting yourself from COVID-19, one of which is that everyone should wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose while in a public setting. Thirty-four states have some form of a mask mandate, but North Dakota is not one of those.
Gov. Doug Burgum has continued to reject a mask mandate and has focused on the “personal responsibility” of North Dakotans to help stop the coronavirus. It appears our leaders believe individual liberty is more important than the health and safety of North Dakotans during a global pandemic.
Let’s talk about individual liberty and personal responsibility. Generally, both are valued by myself and many North Dakotans. Individual liberty means we control our lives without government interference. Personal responsibility, likewise, means we make informed decisions for ourselves.
On a normal day, many would agree that our leaders should put individual liberty and personal responsibility at the forefront. However, today is not a normal day. As of Monday, there have been over 38,000 cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, and of those, 461 people have died. It does not look like those numbers will slow down anytime soon, either.
The health and safety of people calls for government interference. Think of laws related to seat belts, car seats, driving under the influence and smoking indoors. All those restrictions are in place because the health and safety of all people outweighs an individual’s liberty. If an individual wants to smoke cigarettes inside of the house they own, that is their prerogative. However, we can collectively agree that an individual should be prohibited from lighting up inside of Kirkwood Mall.
On the topic of individual liberty, I am not sold on the argument even applying to a mask mandate. What is someone restricted from doing if they are required to wear a mask inside a business? What is truly at stake if someone must wear a mask while shopping? Please consider those questions and decide if getting mad because you have to wear a mask is worth a loved one dying.
Personal responsibility looks great on paper. However, it is incomprehensible to expect everyone to make responsible decisions with numbers continuing to escalate. Again, we do not trust people to be personally responsible in wearing their seat belts, so why are we relying on responsibility in response to a global pandemic?
I do want to acknowledge that wearing a mask is not the only answer, and COVID-19 will not magically go away if masks are mandated. However, wearing masks slows the spread of the virus because it keeps people from spreading respiratory droplets that would otherwise get out when people talk, sneeze, cough, etc. Wearing masks prevents a young person like me, who may not know I have COVID-19, from spreading germs to an elderly person who is in the produce section after me. It is a simple way we can keep our germs to ourselves and prevent people from contracting the virus.
History will remember that we are doing too little. Please wear a mask, North Dakotans.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
