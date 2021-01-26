Speaking out: Level up generosity for others

Cue Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now is Love.” I’m about to drive around town, windows down, blasting it from my mom-car speakers on repeat. (Obviously the next cue is for anyone who sees me doing this to think I’ve lost my mind.) I’m really feeling this time of year not just because it’s a new year, still fresh with hopeful possibilities, and not just because the upcoming Valentine’s Day allows my husband to post a 1980s Michael Jordan valentine card on my Facebook page (every year). I have an extra-sappy spring in my step because the cherry on top of all that greatness is Giving Hearts Day.
I remember being part of the first years of Giving Hearts Day in the early 2000s and feeling pretty unsure of how it would all work. The concept that nonprofits all partner together for one big day of fundraising seemed counterintuitive because we’d be inviting people to give anywhere, not just to our specific nonprofit. We’d share resources for promotion, sending everyone the same giving opportunity … why would we do that when we could just go solicit them ourselves? Why would we risk recruiting someone only to have them give somewhere else? It seemed like a “nice” thing but not necessarily a fruitful or realistic one.
Now as I drive through Bismarck-Mandan 12 years later, speakers blaring, I also have egg on my face. Giving Hearts Day has become the most beautiful display of love our community has. It has proven that what we do need is love, and working together is the way to inspire it. Competing in silos doesn’t make the challenges of our region more solvable. Being overly protective with ideas or best practices doesn’t move the needle of progress. Instead, the collaborative efforts of the roughly 500 participating charities have grabbed the attention of people and businesses that may never have given otherwise. Partnerships have created opportunities to earn match dollars and to make promotional resources go much further. It’s become a movement that people are excited to be part of each year, proudly displaying a sticker or social media frame. Much like proclaiming, “I Voted,” people are eager to say, “I Am a Giving Heart!”
What made it seem strange to me so many years ago is exactly the reason it works. Collaboration creates successful ideas and successful ideas breed good relationships and good relationships bring about infectious positivity. Let’s face it, it’s contagious to be part of something positive and successful.
Ultimately, DeShannon was right about love, “It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” Yet, Giving Hearts Day is an antidote.
One definition of love you may have heard at weddings is that it is patient and kind, it does not envy, is not boastful, arrogant or rude. It is not self-seeking, easily angered, nor keeps a record of wrongs. It rejoices in the truth. And the truth is, when it comes to generosity for others, leveling up makes a bigger difference than one-upping. This is where Giving Hearts Day planted its roots and why it flourishes. To be clear, love isn’t the money raised. Love is the action to raise it. Love is what is accomplished through it. Giving Hearts Day is the vehicle for love.
I know that not everyone feels my same sense of joy this year. Whether due to the pandemic, politics, equality, the economy or your own personal challenges, 2020 was a dumpster fire and 2021 hasn’t started off entirely rosy. If that resonates with you and you’re feeling dark or that the problems of the world seem too big, I challenge you to this: When you feel helpless, help. You’re not alone, no matter your situation. Helping others in need can prove that. Perfect people don’t exist. Perfect charities don’t exist. A perfect world doesn’t exist. But a lot can be overcome through love. Remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
I encourage everyone to consider what can be done in this world, this region through collaboration versus competition, through love versus darkness. Even more, I encourage everyone to take action and be part of Giving Hearts Day. Mark your calendars for Feb. 11, find a charity (or several) that are addressing a challenge you care about, and then help.
Maybe one day, through efforts like Giving Hearts Day, we’ll listen to DeShannon’s beautiful voice and instead of agreeing with her lyrics, we’ll feel grateful that love is in abundance. We won’t feel territorial or overwhelmed or hopeless or helpless. We will have leveled up and been lifted up.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."