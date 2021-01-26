Speaking out: Level up generosity for others

Cue Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now is Love.” I’m about to drive around town, windows down, blasting it from my mom-car speakers on repeat. (Obviously the next cue is for anyone who sees me doing this to think I’ve lost my mind.) I’m really feeling this time of year not just because it’s a new year, still fresh with hopeful possibilities, and not just because the upcoming Valentine’s Day allows my husband to post a 1980s Michael Jordan valentine card on my Facebook page (every year). I have an extra-sappy spring in my step because the cherry on top of all that greatness is Giving Hearts Day.

I remember being part of the first years of Giving Hearts Day in the early 2000s and feeling pretty unsure of how it would all work. The concept that nonprofits all partner together for one big day of fundraising seemed counterintuitive because we’d be inviting people to give anywhere, not just to our specific nonprofit. We’d share resources for promotion, sending everyone the same giving opportunity … why would we do that when we could just go solicit them ourselves? Why would we risk recruiting someone only to have them give somewhere else? It seemed like a “nice” thing but not necessarily a fruitful or realistic one.