Speaking out: Let's not gamble with lives

If I am starting to sound like a broken record talking about COVID-19, good; not going to apologize.
Over the past months, I have made the case for listening to public health experts and wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. I expressed how making the virus a political issue was not good for anyone’s health. Do these things for the people you love, I said. Not that I was counting on anyone listening to me, but here we are in North Dakota with one of the highest infection rates per capita in the country. Say what you will about the numbers; many of us are wondering when this will end? I am sure the families who have been sick and lost loves ones are asking the same thing -- including a friend of mine.
Ryan contracted COVID in September through a friend who works part time at a nursing home. He decided to get tested at one of the Bismarck Event Center drive-thrus on Sept. 15, received the positive result two days later, and then was forced to quarantine himself for two weeks. He describes it as “gradually feeling worse” with “bad chills, body aches, upset stomach and sneezing.” On Sept. 18, five days after the first symptoms, he lost his senses of taste and smell. His temperature spiked over 100 degrees and one of his biggest fears was being sent to the hospital, ironically. Why? Public messaging is confusing and from what he has heard, he didn’t want to end up there.
I asked him how he was doing financially through this, and he was honest. His employer helped as much as possible, but he missed five weeks of work and had to dip into his savings to pay bills. Some symptoms are persisting, such as loss of taste and smell, headaches, chills, fatigue and trouble concentrating. It will take some time to replace his savings.
As for tracking cases and monitoring infection rates, Ryan has been trying to cooperate with the state health department. Apparently, the health department was supposed to monitor his case, but he has yet to get through by phone and he has been waiting for emails from them.
I have heard several opinions about how to kick this pandemic. In my opinion, a few of the disturbing ones include, “It’s God’s way of taking out the weak people”; or, just go with herd immunity (again, putting the most vulnerable at risk of a premature death). Look up Time magazine online and look at the statistics from 1918: “That pandemic was the deadliest in the 20th century; it infected about 500 million people and killed at least 50 million, including 675,000 in the United States. And, while scientific knowledge of viruses and vaccine development has advanced significantly since then, the uncertainty felt around the world today would have been familiar a century ago.” We can end it medically by the creation and use of a vaccine (like the polio epidemic); or, we can ignore any and all precautions and let it go; those who contract it either gain immunity or die.
It is still unknown how this virus affects individuals, and it seems to be mutating as time goes on. There is a saying that goes something like this: “A society is judged by how it treats its weakest members.” Do you still feel like gambling with your loved ones’ lives?
