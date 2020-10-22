Speaking out: Let's not gamble with lives

If I am starting to sound like a broken record talking about COVID-19, good; not going to apologize.

Over the past months, I have made the case for listening to public health experts and wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. I expressed how making the virus a political issue was not good for anyone’s health. Do these things for the people you love, I said. Not that I was counting on anyone listening to me, but here we are in North Dakota with one of the highest infection rates per capita in the country. Say what you will about the numbers; many of us are wondering when this will end? I am sure the families who have been sick and lost loves ones are asking the same thing -- including a friend of mine.

Ryan contracted COVID in September through a friend who works part time at a nursing home. He decided to get tested at one of the Bismarck Event Center drive-thrus on Sept. 15, received the positive result two days later, and then was forced to quarantine himself for two weeks. He describes it as “gradually feeling worse” with “bad chills, body aches, upset stomach and sneezing.” On Sept. 18, five days after the first symptoms, he lost his senses of taste and smell. His temperature spiked over 100 degrees and one of his biggest fears was being sent to the hospital, ironically. Why? Public messaging is confusing and from what he has heard, he didn’t want to end up there.