Speaking out: Let's keep Bismarck a place where people want to stay

“If you don’t like it you can just leave.” My uncle had heard enough.

It was the early 1990s, and my cousin and I were complaining about the lack of things to do in Bismarck. We were both taken aback by what he said and the tone in which he said it. But that was the way we saw it. Work opportunities were limited, with the majority of jobs being in the service industry. Cold winters meant some work was seasonal. The town all but shut down by 6 p.m. on weekdays, and weekends were uneventful. The internet was not yet readily available and painfully slow.

At about the same time, North Dakota was losing its younger population. People were leaving the state for more attractive job opportunities. This would be an important moment for Bismarck. The city was able to bring in Sykes Inc., which built a building here and promised hundreds of new jobs in their customer support center. It was successful in hiring many of the 20-somethings that would have otherwise left. Some went on to have long careers in Bismarck that began at Sykes. I was one of them.