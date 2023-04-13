I am Christian and celebrated Easter this past weekend, the most significant day in the history of the universe. That’s a hefty title and one that is incredibly hard to process. In trying to do so, my recurring thoughts were around judgment. There was a lot of judgment over the span of days called Holy Week. The crowds judged Jesus, first in favor, then against. Pilate judged Jesus, even if reluctantly. The Apostles judged Jesus. Judas judged himself. God judged all of humanity … “For God so loved the world that he gave is only begotten son.”

Judgment has a prominent place in the events of Easter, yet when we think about it, particularly Jesus being judged and ultimately killed, it can sometimes feel like we’ve dumbed down the story to be that Jesus was this nice and calm figure, who loved and healed and included, while the crowds were fickle and selfish barbarians too easily persuaded by the religious and governmental leaders who didn’t agree with Jesus. We do this because it’s easier than wrestling with the truth of what really happened, what humanity really did. And it lets us off the hook when we think about how that translates to our lives today. It removes all the deep thinking, all the nuance, all the details, all the weight of the true situation.

It's so detrimental because I think we’re supposed to learn a lot about judgment through the writings of the Bible, definitely including the crucifixion, but we can’t do that with immature thinking.

I think we’re supposed to learn that judgment isn’t always as we perceive it. The word judgment should be considered more like the word discernment. It’s not always negative, it’s not always done with vengeance or retaliation in mind. It’s not always uniform. It can be thoughtful and nuanced and necessary. Without learning how to perceive and apply these attributes, we set ourselves up to spiral.

Judgment has a prominent place in our lives today, too. Just open any social media platform. But it’s there in the news, in our conversations with others, in how we make decisions at work or as parents. Regardless of the guide you use for your life, whether a higher power, or a theory, or your own thoughts, it should be acknowledged that not everything is black and white, or even linear. Not every problem has the same solution. Even the same problem may not always have the same solution. Hence the great need to discern.

Christians often quote parts of the Bible as absolutes. Non-Christians sometimes use these absolutes too. But are there the absolutes we think? “Eye for an eye” wasn’t God’s command every time. In the book of Matthew, Jesus tells Peter to forgive someone who sins against him no less than 77 times. In the book of John, Jesus says that “no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the Spirit.” And yet, in the book of Luke we see that the man being crucified next to Jesus, who was in no way, shape or form a believer – definitely not what we think of as born of the water and spirit – asked Jesus to remember him and Jesus responded saying, “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise.” In the Catholic faith, that thief is now a Saint.

It is not absolutes we should be after. It is not judgment in the way we typically default. It is understanding, it is truth, it is motive, it is method, it is purpose, it is circumstance, it is context. These are the things that need to shape our views and behaviors, yet without focus on them, these skills atrophy.

Of all the things where we can let off the gas pedal, why would we choose discernment? Why would we get lazy in understanding? Why wouldn’t we always want to seek details and context?

Yet this is what we do. In fact, we see so much rush to judgment that the pendulum is now swinging hard the other way toward apathy. Anything goes. Neither of these are right nor helpful.

Ultimately, Easter changed the world. It changed the human view of and relationship to God. It was not what anyone expected or predicted, despite the signs and evidence pointing toward it for centuries. Because they were nuanced, they needed context, they needed perspective, they needed to be understood.

Let us remember we need those things today just as badly. Let us be patient. Let seek the details. Let us discern. Not only for our relationship to our beliefs, but to our relationship with each other.