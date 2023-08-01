A few months ago, I saw a TikTok from Mel Robbins about the “let them” mindset, and it refreshed my perspective on relationships and issues in society. Robbins, a motivational speaker, talks about how so much of our time and energy is wasted on forcing other people to meet our expectations. Instead, we should let people be themselves and make their own choices, i.e., “let them.”

The theory is designed for a person to take a step back from the situation and have the “let them” mentality when someone else does something contrary to what the person would want or expect. Here is a small scale example: if my friends all go out to brunch on a Saturday without me, instead of getting upset or feeling left out, I would think “let them.” Maybe I will feel differently about our friendship going forward, but there is no sense in fixating on my expectation of being invited.

Implementing the “let them” mindset in relationships has felt freeing. Instead of getting worked up about something a relative says or the way a friend is acting, I take a step back and “let them” be who they want to be. The theory forces us to acknowledge that every person is different and helps ease frustration over those differences. It becomes clear that expectations we hold may be unrealistic, and we need to release our internal battles with those expectations.

Because the “let them” theory has refreshed my perspective about people in my personal life, I cannot help but think about how it could affect people on a larger scale. Most notably, I wonder how the mindset would affect people on either side of society’s current culture war.

I think about what would happen if the people who are concerned with others’ traits, identities, lifestyles, values, etc., would just say to themselves, “let them.” So much of the hatred and bigotry seen in society is based on an unrealistic expectation that people should look the same, act the same, and have the same beliefs. Instead of holding onto the frustration of that expectation not being met, the “let them” mindset allows for release of the tension. In other words, the “let them” mentality enables people to worry about themselves and not be consumed with things that do not affect them.

On the flip side, I think about how helpful the “let them” mindset could be to the people feeling targeted because of their traits, identities, lifestyles, values, etc. I recognize that the theory will not wipe out all the emotions someone in this position would feel, but it may bring a small sense of relief. For anyone feeling attacked for being themselves or for making the decisions they’ve made, I encourage you to “let them” judge and “let them” go. Free space in your mind for the people and spaces that support you.

Ultimately, no matter the context in which you are practicing the “let them” mindset, it can be empowering to release the pressure or frustration you feel over expectations of other people.