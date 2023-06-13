Comedian Nate Bargatze once told a story about his daughter’s first day of first grade. At the end of the day the school called him to ask if he knew which bus number his daughter was supposed to be on. “And I said, ‘I’m her dad. You saw a mom’s and a dad’s cell phone and you thought I bet the dad knows? I mean, do you have parents? Have you seen families out before? You thought let’s call the husband, I bet he knows. Unless there’s two husbands, you should never call a husband a day in your life.’”

Fathers are not mothers. That’s fairly well understood, but all kidding aside, it’s not often appreciated. Mothers get a lot of credit for everything they do. And oftentimes fathers get criticized for all the things they don’t do. Somehow, we expect parenting to be team sport but rather than having a quarterback and a wide receiver, we expect two quarterbacks. We expect dads to be clones of moms, doing things the same ways with the same viewpoints on the same timelines.

With some years of experience under my belt, I can absolutely say that parenting is a team sport, but it’s more like our kids are the quarterbacks and I’m the offensive coach, while Jon is the defensive coach. Or vice versa on any given day. We’re on the same team, working toward the same goal but our roles are not identical. My husband is an amazing father because he is all the things our kids need that I am not.

I saw this with my own parents too as I was growing up. I have an amazing father because he was an amazing father. Not because he was a replica of my mother.

This is good because moms can often become overprotective and controlling – probably an original survival skill. Yet, unchecked, protectiveness can have negative consequences. On the flip side, dads can help their kids to try new things, to risk, to push themselves a little harder, which can build confidence and teach boundaries. Kids need safety but kids also need to learn (and fail) by doing, and it’s oftentimes the dads who are superior at providing those lessons.

In our house, as our kids have aged, it’s become apparent there are things they don’t hear when I say them or things they feel more comfortable talking to their dad about. Yet I’m still the one they need at bedtime. That’s the perfect endorsement for having complementary parenting styles in their lives.

Our kids need more than person can give them. Our kids need more than one perspective can offer. Moms are amazing (thank you very much) but we’re not everything no matter how badly we want to be.

Dads play such a critical role in raising children, both in our homes and our community as a whole. Dads deserve to be celebrated and appreciated for their unique and important abilities. They are not the lesser of the two parents. Dads are needed and they should absolutely feel wanted.

This Father’s Day, lift up the dad in your life for who they are and what they bring to the table. For the lessons they taught, for the advice they gave, for the love they offered. Let’s be thankful those things are a balance to what our mothers gave. Let’s be thankful to have diverse influences in our lives. Let’s hear it for the dads.

P.S. Happy Father’s Day to my fantastic father who means the world to me, and to my husband who is the most brilliant father to our kids. I love you both.