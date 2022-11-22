Speaking out: Lessons from the term limits measure

Measure 1 – the initiated constitutional measure relating to term limits for the governor and state legislators – has passed with over 63% ‘Yes’ votes. This win has occurred despite a prior legal battle over how many of its petition’s signatures were valid, and whether the measure would make it to our ballots. In today’s column, I’ll share some lessons we can learn from this measure’s electoral success.

Several North Dakota journalists, commentators and columnists like myself began discussing the term limits effort in summer 2021, when the petition process began. Those of us who discussed the term limits campaign early and often understood that it was a big deal.

By bringing attention to the term limits campaign, we opened the door for meaningful debate, and for opponents of term limits to articulate their stance to the public. However, these opportunities were missed. Even though there was well over a year of opportunity for discussion of term limits, too few thought leaders in North Dakota bothered addressing the issue until the election was imminent.

Clearly, the debate over term limits was derailed for several months in 2022 by the legal battle between the Secretary of State’s office and the North Dakota for Term Limits campaign. The dispute over how many of the petition’s signatures could be counted did introduce much uncertainty. However, during mid- to late 2021 and early 2022 – the time before the court battle – and during both of the two months before the election, the topic of term limits was ripe for discussion.

Tribune Capitol reporter Jack Dura reported that term limits opponents felt they “just ran out of time,” but with all due respect, I disagree. I count some term limits opponents among my friends; my goal is not to insult anyone. But I will offer some constructive feedback: Procrastination is not a good strategy.

Whether you think term limits are good or bad, you must concede that they sound good. Anyone who is serious about public opinion should have known that a majority of North Dakotans find term limits appealing. If you oppose a popular idea, you need to mount a serious effort to respectfully challenge the viewpoints of voters. One month prior to an election will never be enough time to educate voters on a nuanced topic. While opponents are not to blame for the legal battle over petition signatures, the opposition had more opportunity to affect public debate than they claim.

Many activists and candidates who are to the left or the right of the establishment’s center-right ideology do plan for elections for several months, if not years, in advance. In this sense, the establishment has something to learn from political minorities. Recruiting voters to one’s side takes a lot of work if your viewpoint isn’t the mainstream default. Those who are unaccustomed to electoral competition seem not to understand what political minorities do: If your policy position is not currently popular, you must meet voters where they’re at, over long periods of time, to move the needle. It doesn’t matter if most voters aren’t paying much attention until the months immediately preceding an election. In the meantime, you work with your more engaged base, you solidify your collaborations, and you develop a plan of action. If political minorities can work that hard, so can mainstream political actors.

My concern is that powerful opponents of term limits may use Measure 1 as a pretense for damaging North Dakota’s initiated measure process. Be skeptical of arguments that we should weaken citizens’ ability to legislate through initiated measures. The ineffectiveness of a too-late opposition campaign that espoused an unpopular viewpoint does not justify stripping power from the people.