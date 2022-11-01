Speaking out: Lessons from history on the endurance of truth

The United States has had political leaders who portrayed innocent citizens as dangerous threats. Such was the crusade of Joseph McCarthy to identify and root out communists in the American society. McCarthy, a Wisconsin senator, dominated the news cycle. McCarthy attacked the State Department as a haven for communists. President Eisenhower was even a target of McCarthy’s innuendo of communist leanings. Being wrong about his accusations didn’t slow McCarthy’s non-stop verbal rampage. Roy Cohn served as McCarthy’s chief counsel, and later served Donald Trump. A young Robert Kennedy worked for McCarthy. Future presidents John Kennedy and Richard Nixon also sought political credit by appealing to the anti-communist fervor McCarthy had created. Innocent people’s careers were shredded by McCarthy’s often baseless charges of being a communist. (See “The Soul of America, The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham for more interesting details.)

The United States Senate eventually voted to censure McCarthy. The vote was 67-22, with 44 Republicans voting to condemn. President Eisenhower declined to engage in debates with or condemnation of McCarthy. Eventually, McCarthy withered away and died of acute hepatitis in 1957 at the age of 48. ("Soul of America" page 202)

Donald Trump’s behavior before and following the 2020 presidential election is filling up pages of history likely to exceed McCarthy. Trump, like McCarthy, is a master of the news cycle. His attacks on the media and on everyone he perceives as opposing him have turned America into a bitterly divided country. Trump has been impeached twice, is under numerous investigations for wrongdoing, both criminal and civil, and continues to boldly lie about the 2020 election which he lost. But Trump remains popular in North Dakota. It is understandable why political leaders, including North Dakota’s all Republican Congressional delegation, actively seeking his endorsement. Some of them are even pledging to support Trump if he runs for president in 2024.

Republicans categorize the Jan. 6 committee as partisan and ignore Trump’s continued claims that the election was stolen. All of us, regardless of political affiliation, must understand how dangerous those lies are to our institutions that conduct elections and to the very foundation of our democracy. Trump is politically dangerous because with his lies he is attacking the government that elected him. If Trump breaks the electoral system, the government of the people have no way to fix it.

During the insurrection members of Congress experienced a person so consumed by his loss to Joe Biden that he urged his supporters to fight like hell to stop the certification of the vote. During the insurrection, Trump supporters yelled, “hang Mike Pence.” Trump is supposed to have said “he deserves it,” treating his loyal vice president as such a threat he deserved to be killed. That event should have ended Trump’s political career. It is hard to think what greater catastrophe could stop this phenomenon.

The personal sacrifice of Adam Kinzinger, Liz Chaney and other Republicans to warn their party and fellow Americans may go unappreciated. And there will be competition to inherit Trump’s mantle of political power. But that inheritance will someday be a political liability. Like racism, Trump’s political influence is based on followers believing they need to fear others who are no threat to them. That includes public school teachers, government workers, Muslims, Mexicans, immigrants, liberals, media, environmentalists and Democrats.

I believe Trump’s lies cannot last forever. Eventually the American people will move away from Trump. How and when I do not know. But if history can teach us something, eventually the truth wins. May it happen soon.