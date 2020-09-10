Speaking out: Legislature seeks veto power over citizens with Measure 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In our tight-knit community, it can be awkward to disagree with politicians. To avoid conflict, you can choose to hide your disagreement. You can also politely own your disagreement and hope for the best. This is my attempt at the latter.

Some of our state legislators are inviting us to vote for Measure 2. This measure increases the power of legislators and decreases the power of the rest of us. For this reason, I am voting ‘No’ and I invite you to vote ‘No’ on Measure 2 as well.

On Wednesday, the “Protect ND” coalition to defeat Measure 2 held a press conference at the Capitol in Bismarck. This coalition of Republicans, Libertarians, Democratic-Nonpartisan Leaguers and independents is working to persuade voters to reject Measure 2 in November. As explained on the coalition’s site, ProtectND.com, Measure 2 is part of a pattern: “The Initiative and Referendum process is a long-standing tradition in North Dakota. The Legislature’s continuous knee-jerk reactions of trying to curtail this tradition are also long-standing as there have been dozens of attempts over the decades to rein in the power of citizens to affect change in their own government.”