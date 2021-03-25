Speaking out: Legislative leaders not blameless in Simons fiasco

During his brief time as a legislator, Luke Simons habitually harassed fellow legislators and staff and was just plain creepy. He probably will not be missed by most of his former colleagues.
Even so, the process by which Simons was expelled from the House of Representatives deserves scrutiny. While not the partisan witch hunt some claimed, it was not completely above reproach.
Simons and his allies argued his due process rights were violated because he wasn’t afforded the same procedures available in a court of law. Those arguments were misplaced and overwrought.
The due process clauses in the federal and state constitutions primarily apply to criminal trials and prohibit the government from depriving any person of life, liberty or property without “due process of law.”
Simons has no right to a seat in the Legislature and was not charged with a crime or subject to any punishment beyond expulsion. The North Dakota Constitution gives both houses the power to expel a member by two-thirds vote. The only process due to Simons under the constitution was a vote by his colleagues.
Simons was not entitled to the trial-like procedure he demanded, but he still deserved basic fairness. The principle behind due process is that government action at any level should be fair and impartial.
Most of what transpired in the House essentially met that standard. Simons was repeatedly warned about and given numerous opportunities to change his behavior. He and his colleagues were allowed to argue against expulsion and offer amendments to the resolution. Simons’ fate was decided in a House dominated by members of his own party, and expulsion required a super-majority vote.
While Simons’ due process rights were not violated (or even implicated) and the process was generally fair and impartial, his defenders made one argument that has merit. The Legislature failed to follow its own workplace harassment policy.
In 2018 the Legislature adopted a policy for handling harassment complaints. The policy requires complaints be referred to a five-member review panel consisting of the majority and minority leaders of both houses and a fifth member they select. The review panel must investigate the complaint within a certain time period (or refer it to an independent investigator) and then determine whether disciplinary action is warranted. The policy includes a lengthy checklist of the steps to be followed throughout the process. When complaints were made against Simons, the required steps were not taken.
The expulsion of Simons was legally proper despite the failure to follow the harassment policy. A personnel policy does not override constitutional powers.
Had legislative leaders followed the policy, however, it’s possible Simons would have been punished years ago and perhaps changed his behavior. Instead, each time a complaint was made, legislative leaders merely discussed the issue with Simons and in some cases restricted his contact with the accuser. They did only the bare minimum and nowhere near what their own policy requires.
It should be remembered that the House only moved to expel Simons when the complaints were made public. If the 14-page file had remained in a filing cabinet at the Legislative Council, it’s a safe bet legislative leaders would have continued to sweep the problem under the rug.
Pointing out the failure by legislative leaders to follow their own harassment policy in no way condones Simons’ retrograde behavior. It also doesn’t mean the House was wrong to expel him or that he’s the victim he claims to be.
What it does mean is that legislative leaders played a less-than-noble part in this whole sorry episode. Voters should remember that. The ultimate power to expel members from the Legislature rests with us.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.