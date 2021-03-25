Speaking out: Legislative leaders not blameless in Simons fiasco

Most of what transpired in the House essentially met that standard. Simons was repeatedly warned about and given numerous opportunities to change his behavior. He and his colleagues were allowed to argue against expulsion and offer amendments to the resolution. Simons’ fate was decided in a House dominated by members of his own party, and expulsion required a super-majority vote.

While Simons’ due process rights were not violated (or even implicated) and the process was generally fair and impartial, his defenders made one argument that has merit. The Legislature failed to follow its own workplace harassment policy.

In 2018 the Legislature adopted a policy for handling harassment complaints. The policy requires complaints be referred to a five-member review panel consisting of the majority and minority leaders of both houses and a fifth member they select. The review panel must investigate the complaint within a certain time period (or refer it to an independent investigator) and then determine whether disciplinary action is warranted. The policy includes a lengthy checklist of the steps to be followed throughout the process. When complaints were made against Simons, the required steps were not taken.

The expulsion of Simons was legally proper despite the failure to follow the harassment policy. A personnel policy does not override constitutional powers.