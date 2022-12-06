Speaking out: Legislative branch should stick to legislating

Can we just get back to the basics?

If you’ve been to high school in North Dakota you were taught our country’s basics, that we have three branches of government.

Even my 8- and 11-year-old grandsons can identify what they are – the legislative, the administrative, and the judicial.

If elementary and middle schoolers can identify the branches of government, you would think that the folks who work in each branch would know what they’re supposed to do.

But over the years the roles of each branch have been distorted by officials within them who increasingly see their primary function as beating the other side and either achieving or maintaining the power of the majority.

Last week this misapplication of government roles was in the headlines from coast to coast as Republicans reported what they will do when they regain the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They plan to launch dozens and dozens of investigations.

The House, of course, is part of the legislative branch. The role of the legislative branch, according to the government’s own website, is to draft proposed laws and confirm or reject presidential appointments. It also has the authority to declare war.

It doesn’t say anything about conducting investigations.

Of course, members of Congress will tell you they have to do some investigation in order to inform the laws they want to propose. Over the years they’ve even given themselves the authority to use investigative tools such as subpoenas.

Fair enough. If they’re going to draft a law to, say, avert a rail strike, they’d have to gather some information about what the law would do and who it would affect.

The investigations these days, though, mostly have little to do with proposing and passing laws. They have everything to do with searching for gotchas in the battle against political opponents.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee expects to launch 40 to 50 investigations in the next Congress, according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the likely next chairman of the committee. Chief among them are investigations of the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and the government’s spending on COVID-19.

The House Judiciary Committee expects to investigate the Justice Department’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee anticipates investigating the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the Energy and Commerce Committee anticipates continuing to investigate the origins of Covid 19, and on and on and on.

A weekend Associated Press story illuminates the madness behind this method: “Republicans won’t have enough votes to advance key legislative priorities if there is no Democratic buy-in,” so instead they’ll spend their time trying to put Democrats on the defensive and dampening support for President Biden going in to the 2024 election cycle.

This is not drafting proposed laws. It’s battling the enemy.

Republicans and other conservatives likely are thrilled with these investigative plans, perhaps viewing them as payback for the probes conducted over the last two years when Democrats were in control.

Who could blame them? Democrats in the last Congress were just as out of control as Republicans expect to be in the next.

Therein is the crux of the problem in this era of oppositional politics.

Officials and citizens on both sides are tickled when their side is in control and can use the vast resources of power and the people's purse to gather information aimed at ridiculing and denigrating the other side.

They’re ticked when the other side does it to them.

As a result, there are no adults in the room, only folks who want to control the bat and ball so they can take it home when they don’t get their way. Who among us, besides a bunch of Congress people, seriously believes that the Congress is the best-equipped entity to investigate the origins of COVID-19?

Have we so lost our way that there’s no one left to pull on the big boy pants and bring us back to the basics where legislators legislate and leave the investigations to investigators?

Hope springs eternal. Perhaps someday, somehow, someone will decide that there’s more to good government than making someone else look bad so you can get your way.