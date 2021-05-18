Speaking out: Legislation is crucial to the future of local journalism in North Dakota

Here is how I often do it:

I’m scrolling on Facebook, and I see a tidbit of news. Sometimes it’s a link to a trusted news site, sometimes it’s not a trusted news site. Sometimes it’s a meme, or a photo of something that looks like a headline. Before I share anything, I need to know it’s true. So I Google it. What I’m looking for in my Google search is a news source that I trust. And that’s almost always a newspaper.

Google and Facebook rely on newspapers and news media in general. They have become the great middlemen in the way that we consume news, from the hyper-local fire on your rural block to the back and forth of national discord. The trouble is, they’ve been siphoning off the advertising revenue that supports the local news they rely on. The snake eats its tail.

These platforms have gotten bigger and bigger. By 2018, Google and Facebook had captured almost four times the revenue as the entire U.S. news media (including TV, print and digital), and they have grown exponentially since. They currently encompass 80% of digital ad spending and a whopping 45% of all advertising spending in the country. While Google and Facebook are willing to pay to license things such as music, they refuse to similarly pay for journalism content. The results have been devastating to newsrooms across the U.S.