Speaking out: Leading and the future

A semi load of cattle arrived at my mom and dad’s place near Bowdon. My mom and dad were living in the farmhouse, and it thrilled my dad to see cattle coming back to the place after a long absence. I wanted to see how the driver unloaded those cattle, especially from the upper deck that utilized a ramp to connect those cattle to the ground.

I imagined the driver climbing up to the catwalk and using a cattle prod to get them moving out of the top deck. I asked him how he planned to get them out. He said, “I use the coffee and cookies method.” I hadn’t heard of that method, and he asked, “Your folks have coffee and cookies in the house, don’t they?” I guessed they did, and he said he planned to go in the house and visit with my folks and have some coffee and cookies. He expected that the cattle would unload themselves. I could watch, but just stay out of sight of the cows, maybe behind the corner of the barn.

I watched as he recommended and the first cow, a white-faced one, poked her head out and then went back in. Several times this occurred until finally this big rangy animal carefully picked her first steps on that scary ramp and eventually stepped off the ramp and started eating grass. The next few cows were likewise careful, but the last one, with tail up, ran down the ramp anxious to join her colleagues now eating grass.