Speaking out: Leaders lead while complainers complain

The vast majority of people who run for and are elected to public office do it for the right reasons.

Whether you love or hate them personally, whether you agree with their every stand or couldn’t disagree more, they are motivated by a desire to make positive contributions on behalf of the people of their town or county, their school district or their state.

Sure, in many cases, perhaps most, there’s also a little ego boosting involved; some personal satisfaction in realizing that, at least for the most current election, your friends and neighbors have extended to you their faith and trust.

But you’re not going to sit through two- or three-hour meetings every month and put in the time to work on the issues in between if your motivation is to get an ego massage. You’re not going to drive out to the boonies to inspect a failing culvert or learn the intricacies of property tax law just because people might look up to you.

There are some who are control freaks or power trippers, but most become leaders just to help, and they do it by taking stands on myriad issues from the mundane to the momentous.

Leadership isn’t about masking.

Leadership isn’t about vaccines.