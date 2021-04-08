Speaking out: Lawmakers should accept study option for trans athlete bill

House Bill 1298 has been controversial since its introduction into, and passage by, the North Dakota House earlier this legislative session.
In brief, the original bill prohibited students assigned male on their birth certificate from participating in girls athletics in schools and other publicly funded entities in North Dakota. Thus, the bill excluded transgender students -- those whose gender differs from the sex they were assigned at birth -- from many athletics. Proponents say that the inclusion of trans girls in girls sports is unfair to girls who were assigned female at birth. Opponents say there’s little evidence that trans athletes are unfairly reducing opportunities for other North Dakotans and that the cost of discrimination against trans students is too high.
The North Dakota Senate has amended House Bill 1298 to call for a “legislative management study” instead of an immediate change to law. If this amendment is accepted by representatives and senators serving on the bill's conference committee, then the issue may be studied by the Legislature over the next two years.
Faye Seidler, a project coordinator with the Community Uplift Program in Fargo, supports the conversion of the bill into a study. As a leader in transgender cultural competency training for North Dakota organizations, she understands how education is key to helping stakeholders understand transgender student issues. The issue of trans athletes is complex, and legislators should thoroughly understand the consequences North Dakotans will face if we change laws as described in the original bill. The time pressure of the legislative session makes it wise for the bill to require a study instead of rushed changes to our Century Code.
The pace of this legislative session -- complicated by a massive number of bills and unprecedented questions about pandemic-era governance -- can lead legislators to vote differently than they would if given more time. Such an example was revealed on the March 24 edition of “No Apologies,” a local TV show hosted by Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck. Becker voted in favor of House Bill 1412 due to its appearance of being a tax break. Becker concedes that a closer look at the bill reveals he “voted wrong,” as the bill supports the type of “bailouts and subsidies” he rejects. The problem of rushed decisions is especially relevant to issues as complex as those of House Bill 1298. To make an informed decision on the prohibition of trans athletes, a legislator must explore highly complex issues that take time to mentally process.
For instance, it takes time to understand how it’s problematic to rely on birth certificates as described in the original proposal. A birth certificate categorizes a newborn’s genitals; it does not reveal a child’s gender. Depending on the timing of hormone therapy and other details, many trans girls can avoid male puberty (and its athletic benefits). Birth certificates do not indicate inherent advantage on the part of trans girls, and so anyone genuinely concerned about sex-based fairness will need to grapple with these details.
It also takes time to comprehend the effects of the prohibition of transgender athletes in North Dakota. Such prohibition is expected to:
– have negative economic impacts for the state,
– reduce athletic opportunities for all North Dakotan youth,
– increase depression and suicide risk among our trans youth, and
– lead to taxpayer-funded legal battles.
Legislators should understand these high costs to North Dakotans and be prepared to explain why they do (or don’t) think North Dakotans should incur each one of them.
Ultimately, converting House Bill 1298 to a study is a good solution to the challenge of addressing the complex issues raised by the trans athlete debate. I urge legislators serving on the conference committee to embrace this option and welcome the opportunity to learn more.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com