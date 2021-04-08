Speaking out: Lawmakers should accept study option for trans athlete bill

House Bill 1298 has been controversial since its introduction into, and passage by, the North Dakota House earlier this legislative session.

In brief, the original bill prohibited students assigned male on their birth certificate from participating in girls athletics in schools and other publicly funded entities in North Dakota. Thus, the bill excluded transgender students -- those whose gender differs from the sex they were assigned at birth -- from many athletics. Proponents say that the inclusion of trans girls in girls sports is unfair to girls who were assigned female at birth. Opponents say there’s little evidence that trans athletes are unfairly reducing opportunities for other North Dakotans and that the cost of discrimination against trans students is too high.

The North Dakota Senate has amended House Bill 1298 to call for a “legislative management study” instead of an immediate change to law. If this amendment is accepted by representatives and senators serving on the bill's conference committee, then the issue may be studied by the Legislature over the next two years.