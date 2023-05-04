With the popularity of Court TV, true crime podcasts, and courtroom documentaries, our society has a more comprehensive understanding of the legal process than it previously did. However, the importance of students receiving law-related education about the court system, legal rights and civic responsibility is ever-present.

Law Day is an annual celebration on May 1 across the country. The American Bar Association -- a national organization of lawyers, judges, and others in the legal profession -- describes Law Day as “an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.” Each year, the ABA chooses a theme to spotlight a particular aspect of the legal process. This year, the theme is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.”

Law Day’s origin traces back to 1957, when the American Bar Association president envisioned a day to celebrate the legal system. Congress officially commemorated May 1 was Law Day by Congress in 1961. Thousands of groups celebrate Law Day every single year nationwide.

One of those groups is the local Big Muddy Bar Association, an organization made up of lawyers and judges in the Bismarck-Mandan community. Every year, the Big Muddy Bar Association organizes Law Day activities for local fifth and eighth graders. Association members volunteer to go into classrooms and teach students about the legal profession while facilitating activities for the students to take part in.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, around 30 attorneys and judges volunteered to work with approximately 1,000 eighth grade students in Bismarck-Mandan. The students participated in a mock trial involving a car accident involving an allegation of texting and driving. Students played roles of the judge, clerk of court, plaintiff, plaintiff’s attorney, defendant and defendant’s attorney. The rest of the students made up the jury. At the end of the mock trial, the student jury deliberated and reached a verdict with guidance from the volunteers.

At the end of the mock trial activity, the volunteers provided insight into how jury service and trials work. The volunteers also spoke about their respective roles within the legal profession and answered students’ questions. The questions ranged from “How much money do you make?” to “What’s the most interesting case you’ve ever worked on?” Nevertheless, it was a good opportunity for students to explore their curiosity about what they see on TV or hear about on the news or from their parents.

Law Day has several benefits to the students in our community. It provides education about civic responsibility, the courts, the law and the legal system. It engages students in hands-on learning that broadens their understanding. And it opens doors for students to meet local legal professionals and gain insight into potential careers.

It is crucial students are taught how the law works and how they may be involved. Whether the students one day encounter the legal system as a party to an action, a jury member, a witness, or a lawyer, Law Day provides them with basic experience in the legal process. Thank you to all the students, teachers, lawyers and judges who participated this year!