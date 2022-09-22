Speaking out: Kicking the can down the road while innocents suffer

How many crises does it take for American politicians to do their jobs?

Today, the United States of America, once considered the most civilized country in the history of the world, is disgraced in the eyes of people both at home and abroad.

We are playing with the lives of real, living and breathing human beings, women, men and children, for political gain.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was successful last week in focusing attention on America’s long-standing immigration policy. He did it by using Florida taxpayers’ money to fly Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, where they were unceremoniously dumped in a liberal community.

The point was to rub the immigration crises in the faces of sanctuary cities, where residents view immigration differently than DeSantis does.

It was shameful, as are the bus convoys that border states are sending to more liberal places, because they are creating more fear and uncertainty in the lives of real people who already are in crisis.

There was no loving your neighbor in this.

But there is plenty of shame to go around. For decades our civilized country has failed to address a humanitarian crisis on the border.

President Biden has thus far failed to follow through on his campaign promise of meaningful immigration reform. Before him, President Trump likewise failed. And before him, President Obama. And President Bush the younger.

The reason they’ve all failed is because members of Congress have been unwilling and unable to take the bold and courageous step of putting civility and humanity ahead of politics.

To be sure, many have tried.

To be equally sure, all have failed. The result is that this latest immigration crisis is going down as one more footnote in a decades-long history of crises.

There’s no doubt that immigration reform is challenging. Really challenging. Republicans and Democrats are far apart in their beliefs of how it should be done. There even are significant inter-party disagreements.

Add to that mix the divergent views of dozens of special interest groups, and governors of border states, and it becomes easier to do nothing than to solve problems. So we ignore the problems for a while, until someone becomes so frustrated that they pull political stunts to pull the rug back from the crisis that’s been swept under it.

Immigration has been an issue in the United States since shortly after the Revolution. Our first Naturalization Act was approved in 1790.

There have been many and varied steps to recognize the changing characteristics of immigration trends, but no comprehensive reform has happened since 1986.

Republican President George W. Bush tried in 2006, forging a coalition with top Senate Democrats, but the effort died a political death in 2007.

In 2013 a “gang of eight,” four top Republican senators and four top Democrat senators, introduced comprehensive reform and shepherded it through approval in the Senate. It never got a vote in the House.

Since then, all we’ve done has been through executive order and presidential policy. Regardless of which party holds the White House, administration action is doomed to the reality of oppositional politics.

Obama ordered a system that permitted young adults who had been brought to the country illegally to stay and work in the U.S. He later expanded the program to benefit illegal immigrants who had children in the U.S. That policy is on hold after 26 states sued to prevent it.

Trump attempted to build border walls to slow the stream of illegal immigrants from Central America.

Biden promised immigration reform and introduced a bill that has stalled over vast disagreements.

And so our civilized nation does nothing, except yelling and screaming at one another while people desperate for a livable life pack up their families and walk hundreds of miles through hot jungles and cartel-controlled territory in hopes that they’ll somehow find some kind of normalcy.

This is another untenable situation that we allow to happen because no one is willing to do the hard work of finding common ground.

The work can be done if there is resolve to do the right thing rather than the political thing. After all, this is America, where we can do anything – if we care deeply enough.