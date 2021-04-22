Speaking out: Keep looking for love, happiness

I had a chance to participate in a hunting dog trial. Birds were placed in the field with their legs tied together so they couldn’t run. They hid in the cover in which they were placed -- each placement marked by a small flag.
The first dog on trial used her nose to find the first bird, held point and when the bird was flushed and shot, retrieved it. The second bird likewise. To find the third, the dog simply ran to the next flag.
In searching for value, people have done the same thing as the dog. They run to the flag of money. Money is a means of exchange, its value is what it can buy. Bitcoins and dollars are like flags in the dog trial, they are not the birds. The collection of marker flags in the checking account of a deceased person only indicates that person’s love for marker flags.
Money can buy things that make you happy, or at least remove anxiety. Being able to buy health care, housing and food certainly contributes to a sense of well-being. But happiness experts say that family incomes above $75,000 do not provide incremental happiness.
Richard Layard, director of the well-being program for the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, writing “Promoting Happiness Ethics: The Greatest Happiness Principle,” says “Therefore, the objective of governments should be to create conditions for the greatest possible happiness and the least possible misery. As Thomas Jefferson put it, 'the care of human life and happiness ... is the only legitimate object of good government.'”
The love of money, according to the Apostle Paul in the Bible, is the root of many evils. But love itself is not evil. One definition of love is “an intense feeling of deep affection.” Jesus suggested his followers could be recognized by their love for each other. Instead of hating and seeking to kill your enemies, Jesus said his followers should love them. It turns out, that is sound economic and sociological advice.
Where love for people is abundant, crime is scarce. Where human love is abundant, education and health care are in good supply. Where human love is abundant, compassion, cooperation and common sense create societies that need fewer prisons, smaller police forces and less military spending.
I think it is even OK to love romantic love. Edna St. Vincent Millay said “Love is not all: it is not meat nor drink, nor slumber, nor roof against the rain; nor yet a floating spar to men that sink and rise, and sink and rise and sink again; Love cannot fill the thick-end lungs with breath, nor clean the blood, nor set the fractured bone; yet many a man is making friends with death, even as I speak, for lack of love alone. It well may be that in a difficult hour, pinned down by pain and moaning for release, I might be driven to sell your love for peace, or trade the memory of this night for food. It well may be. I do not think I would.”
Scott Peck contends that the opposite of love is not hate, love’s opposite is laziness. He teaches that if you want to feel loving, do loving things. Those actions will generate intense feelings of deep affection.
We have chased money as flags for happiness. We have painfully learned love and happiness are not found at the money flag. Edna St. Vincent Millay had it right. Love is not all, but it is way better than money. Keep looking for it.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.