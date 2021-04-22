Speaking out: Keep looking for love, happiness

The love of money, according to the Apostle Paul in the Bible, is the root of many evils. But love itself is not evil. One definition of love is “an intense feeling of deep affection.” Jesus suggested his followers could be recognized by their love for each other. Instead of hating and seeking to kill your enemies, Jesus said his followers should love them. It turns out, that is sound economic and sociological advice.

Where love for people is abundant, crime is scarce. Where human love is abundant, education and health care are in good supply. Where human love is abundant, compassion, cooperation and common sense create societies that need fewer prisons, smaller police forces and less military spending.

I think it is even OK to love romantic love. Edna St. Vincent Millay said “Love is not all: it is not meat nor drink, nor slumber, nor roof against the rain; nor yet a floating spar to men that sink and rise, and sink and rise and sink again; Love cannot fill the thick-end lungs with breath, nor clean the blood, nor set the fractured bone; yet many a man is making friends with death, even as I speak, for lack of love alone. It well may be that in a difficult hour, pinned down by pain and moaning for release, I might be driven to sell your love for peace, or trade the memory of this night for food. It well may be. I do not think I would.”