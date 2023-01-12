Speaking out: Juggling bowling balls

The page has officially flipped to 2023 and with that renewal of the calendar, many of us try to renew ourselves. Maybe through New Year’s resolutions, vision boarding, or making lists that include tangible things like lose weight, stop smoking, be smarter with money, get organized. Then there are those intangibles like be more present, be kinder, follow my heart, listen more carefully. At church this past weekend, our pastor read from 1 John 3, and verse 18 says, “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” It struck me as such a beautiful time to sit in those words because with all the promise and hope a New Year brings, we also often associate this time with empty promises and hollow goals. We say we want to do certain things or change our daily habits, but our actions do not always line up with our words.

It’s a busy time of year in Bismarck with the legislative session in full swing and the second half of the school year beginning. In our home we have three birthdays all in a row. All signals of activity, of turning a page, of launching forward. But because it’s busy, it can be hard to do things in new ways. It can be hard to reprioritize. Sometimes to get through the busy, we have to stick with the familiar, we have to put our heads down and get things done rather than go out on a limb. Yet in doing so, we miss the mark of our resolutions, goals and lists. We miss the mark on becoming a better version of ourselves. A version we say we want. We end up really good at putting things into “words or speech” and less good at deploying “actions and truth.”

I’m just as guilty of this as anyone. I haven’t worked out consistently in almost nine years – magically that’s the same amount of time I’ve been a mom. I always try to get more organized with our house, the kids’ routines, the grocery lists or meal planning, FOLDING THE LAUNDRY, but it’s like juggling bowling balls every single week. My dear friend and I have a podcast that we swore we’d update weekly … and the last one aired more than a month ago. Actions aren’t always easy.

But the truth is, most of them actually are.

What gets in the way tends to be what we’re truly prioritizing. This is not necessarily what we want to prioritize or what we have on some list of ideals, but it is where we give our attention, our time, our energy – these are our real-life priorities, whether we like them or not.

I tend to prioritize work. It’s where I feel most successful and most in control. That’s not entirely a bad thing but it’s a little gross for me to understand that I put work ahead of my family at times.

What else might get in the way of our perceived priorities is an inability to get past go. I think we all know that person who reads every single thing about a diet or a business or a sport, but never once gets up and does it. Sometimes this is called analysis by paralysis, sometimes it’s based in a lack of confidence or a delusion that knowledge is the same experience. This weekend, our pastor used the example of the person who does every single Bible study but never goes out and actually helps anyone.

Finally, we often want our desired changes happen overnight or in some sort of significant way. Yet, reality says it’s tiny steps that get us to where we need to go.

Despite these very human pitfalls, we can’t give up the dream to be better. We have to hold on to our craving to love, to help, to make a difference, to improve. To me, that is the essence of living.

The kicker is: I don’t know how to solve these problems for myself or anyone else reading this. But I can see that to love ourselves and others, to be the people we want to be, it takes more than wanting. It takes more than list-making. We can’t remain in what is if we want what could be. Perhaps Andy Dufresne said it best, “Get busy living or get busy dying.”