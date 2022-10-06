Speaking out: Joy takes practice

This morning was one of “those mornings.” As I chased our 1-year-old around the living room with a piece of half buttered toast for our 3-year-old in my hand in a mad dash to secure that diaper, our 4-year-old insisted on wearing a full gown princess dress to school while our 5-year-old decided to ponder why unicorns aren’t real instead of brushing her teeth as though time did not exist. I could feel my chest tighten, face get hot, and the pressure inside build up like a tea kettle about to sing. Just as I thought I might let out a loud, frustrated scream, princess 4-year-old starts singing to Olympic sprinter 1-year-old and he stops to enjoy the music long enough to be fully dressed. Three-year-old dying of hunger expresses immense pride after he finished buttering his own toast, and 5-year-old unicorn philosopher starts planning a weekend unicorn-themed family tea party out loud that sounds quite fun. My heart filled with joy as I noticed generosity, creativity, love and pride in each of our kids. I’m challenging myself now to let those feelings linger and hope to always remember the beauty of their early years more than the stress of it all.

Parenting is my “hard” right now at this age and stage of life. We all know that “hard” never really ends with any stage of life though. It just changes. Talk to anyone of any age, and I doubt they’d have to think for more than a second about a current stressor or challenge they’re facing. As a psychologist, I write and speak often about the importance of embracing life’s challenges rather than waiting for stress and difficulty to go away, in part because it almost never does fully go away. However, embracing life’s challenges is just half of the recipe for a truly healthy life. The other half is critically important too and involves actively, intentionally practicing the cultivation of the good in everyday life. It’s too easy to allow stress and negative emotions to permeate our lives and memories. It takes daily practice to strengthen our brains and bodies to be able to soak up the good around us, and this practice is vital to our overall wellbeing. Just like physical exercise, the sooner a person starts practicing, the healthier they will become because daily life experiences over time shape how we handle current stressors.

In 2022, we now have a wealth of research showing that how we react emotionally to a situation depends in large part on how our brains and bodies have been trained to react to similar situations throughout our lives. Past experiences lay the foundation for how we approach everything we do. Our bodies and brains learn to associate emotional experiences with physical experiences in real life. Holidays are a great example of this. Merely saying the word “Christmas” or “Thanksgiving” tends to evoke a strong emotional reaction for most people. Some have an instant flow of love, joy or excitement, yet others are flooded with feelings of anxiety, grief, or sadness. Holidays can be wonderful and challenging because of the significance we place on them as a society and the powerful emotions that have been associated with them year after year.

We can’t be in control of these associations 100% of the time, which is why it’s important to try to intentionally foster healthy, helpful associations between our emotional experiences and daily events as often as we can and practice looking for joy-filled micro-moments in the midst of stressful times. Take 10-15 minutes each day to reflect on the best part of the day. Challenge yourself to identify one thing that went well even on a bad day. Go to a unicorn tea party. Schedule time for activities and people that make you smile and teach kids how to live a joyful life by allowing space and time in the daily routine for laughter, learning and love. Don’t wait for these moments to magically appear. Create them for yourself and the people you love with planning and intentionality. Your future self will thank you for the time you took to practice joy today.