Speaking out: Journalism matters to communities

A few weeks back, a Bismarck Tribune reporter posted a tweet that tells a tale of our times.
In essence, it said something like: "Hey, I just wrote a story that didn't have a single reference to coronavirus."
Some days later, this reporter tweeted again, noting that she was feeling like pulling her hair out each time she hears or reads about the "new normal," or surviving "these unprecedented times," or living through a “once in a lifetime” event.
We all get it. Our family and friends get it, our colleagues, newspaper readers, local and state leaders. Sick and tired, everyone, of how this pandemic has invaded just about every aspect of our lives and livelihoods.
But as much pandemic fatigue as we all have, newspaper readers have gobbled up the news in unprecedented fashion, sick even more of social media and talking head reports that lead us down a path of unconfirmed, unsubstantiated and sometimes untrue information.
Newspapers in North Dakota and across the country report that their readership has never been higher, especially those that put pandemic news in front of their online paywalls.
If anything, that should be the theme of National Newspaper Week this year, which will be celebrated Oct. 4-10.
Journalism matters.
Journalists matter.
And newspapers, historically and still today, are the primary place where journalism is practiced.
Social media and other digital purveyors of information -- little of it news and even less of it journalism -- have siphoned off revenues that once supported newspaper journalists.
While there still are upwards of 7,000 newspapers across the country reporting on their communities, the pandemic has quickened the pace of newspaper closures.
For the most part, North Dakota newspapers have, thankfully, avoided the grim reaper. Only three have closed in recent years, while 86 remain in operation.
Many other states, including our neighbors to the south and east, haven't been as fortunate.
Still, newspapers remain the most common provider of journalism, and journalism has become even more important as digital and cable outlets and politicians do their best to exterminate civility and divide America into opposing camps of ideologues.
National Newspaper Week provides an opportunity for newspapers to explain to their communities why they are indispensable, and the reasons are myriad. It also provides an opportunity for residents to understand why journalism is important to their communities.
We know from national studies, for example, that when a community loses its newspaper, it becomes less cohesive, its citizens become less engaged, fewer people run for local office and the cost of local government often increases.
Yes, politicians and their followers, with unsubstantiated claims about fake news bias in the mainstream media, have made newspapers into whipping boys and stoked hostility toward them.
But few among them would prefer that their local newspaper be whipped out of existence.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
