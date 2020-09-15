Speaking out: Journalism matters to communities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks back, a Bismarck Tribune reporter posted a tweet that tells a tale of our times.

In essence, it said something like: "Hey, I just wrote a story that didn't have a single reference to coronavirus."

Some days later, this reporter tweeted again, noting that she was feeling like pulling her hair out each time she hears or reads about the "new normal," or surviving "these unprecedented times," or living through a “once in a lifetime” event.

We all get it. Our family and friends get it, our colleagues, newspaper readers, local and state leaders. Sick and tired, everyone, of how this pandemic has invaded just about every aspect of our lives and livelihoods.

But as much pandemic fatigue as we all have, newspaper readers have gobbled up the news in unprecedented fashion, sick even more of social media and talking head reports that lead us down a path of unconfirmed, unsubstantiated and sometimes untrue information.

Newspapers in North Dakota and across the country report that their readership has never been higher, especially those that put pandemic news in front of their online paywalls.

If anything, that should be the theme of National Newspaper Week this year, which will be celebrated Oct. 4-10.